At NBA draft, league honors Boston’s Terrence Clarke, who was killed in a car crash in April

The NBA honored Boston native Terrence Clarke midway through the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft. Clarke, who declared for the draft last spring after his freshman season at Kentucky, was killed in a car crash on April 22 while leaving a workout in Los Angeles.

After the Warriors selected Moses Moody with the 14th pick on Thursday, the draft was paused as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walked back onto the stage.

“[Clarke’s extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognized on this stage,” Silver said of Clarke.