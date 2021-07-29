At NBA draft, league honors Boston’s Terrence Clarke, who was killed in a car crash in April

The NBA honored Boston native Terrence Clarke midway through the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft. Clarke, who declared for the draft last spring after his freshman season at Kentucky, was killed in a car crash on April 22 while leaving a workout in Los Angeles.
After the Warriors selected Moses Moody with the 14th pick on Thursday, the draft was paused as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walked back onto the stage.
“[Clarke’s extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognized on this stage,” Silver said of Clarke.
Clarke’s mother, Osmine, his sister, Tatyana, and his brother, Gavin, sat at a table in the green room area as Silver spoke.
“To the three of you and to all those who knew and admired Terrence, please know he will forever be part of the NBA family,” Silver said.
Silver then announced that the NBA was selecting Clarke with the next pick of the draft. His family members walked onto the stage to greet Silver as fans at the Barclays Center chanted Clarke’s first name.
Clarke was born in Boston and attended Rivers School in Weston before transferring to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH. Clarke befriended Celtics forward Jaylen Brown while attending school in the region and was a frequent guest of his at Celtics games at TD Garden two years ago.
