New acquisition Derek Forbort has a name right out of Bruins history

“He was my dad’s favorite player,” explained Forbort, chatting in a Zoom session with Boston media. “That was the first hockey card I had in my room, a Derek Sanderson card.”

Born in Duluth, Minn., nearly 20 years after Derek Sanderson suited up in the Black and Gold for the final time, new Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, 29, told reporters Thursday that he was named after the flamboyant center who was a central character in the Big Bad Bruins legacy.

Forbort noted that he “grew up hearing stories about Tommy Williams,” the speedy Duluth-born forward who made his NHL debut with the Bruins in the early 1960s.

Advertisement

Williams, a.k.a. “The Bomber,” played eight seasons for the Bruins and later for the WHA New England Whalers.

Forbort, who signed with the Bruins Thursday as a free agent, a deal that will bring him $9 million over the next three seasons, said, “Williams was a Duluth guy, so I heard stories about him, and then my dad’s favorite player was Derek Sanderson, so … kind of funny how that worked out.”

Forbert’s father, Keith, was pals with Williams’s children.

“They were at the same rink growing up,” said Forbort, a veteran of more than 300 NHL games, having played for Los Angeles, Calgary and, most recently, Winnipeg. “He said Tommy would show up in a mink coat, and stuff like that.”

Reached by phone, the ever-cheery Sanderson, 75, was delighted to hear his name was still so fondly remembered, even by parents.

“Heck, were they even born when I was playing?!” he said.

Sanderson, thankful that recent back surgery has returned him to the golf course, eagerly listened to an update on the handful of transactions that added six players to the Bruins roster. He was not familiar with Forbort’s name, be it first or last, before the call.

Advertisement

“That’s great news,” said Sanderson, accustomed these many decades to hearing about parents naming their children after him. “Didn’t I tell you I like that kid?”

Forbort believes he still has Sanderson’s hockey card, but he has not met the Bruins great.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.