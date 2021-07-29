Next stop, Olympics: A US athlete shares the experience of waiting and watching before traveling to Tokyo

The Olympic Opening Ceremony arrived, and the pressure was on! No, really … Normatec recovery compression pants combined with Olympic ceremony-watching makes for a perfect analogy.

(Editor’s note: Evita Griskenas is a member of the 2021 US Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team. Shortly after the US Olympic gymnastic trials in St. Louis in June, the artistic team flew to Tokyo for the Summer Games, while the rhythmic team went to Israel to prepare and wait for its turn to compete. The US rhythmic team is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Friday, with competition to begin Aug. 5. Griskenas, 20, is from Orland Park, Ill., and is a rising sophomore at Columbia University.)

US Olympic rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas won five gold medals, including the all-around, at the Israel Senior International Tournament in Tel Aviv in July while preparing to compete in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Advertisement

In preparation for the Olympics in Tokyo, the rhythmic gymnastics team competed in a senior tournament and the Grand Prix in Holon, Israel, before continuing on with training. Featuring a high ceiling, raised flooring, and plenty of space, the Israeli facility was truly marvelous, enabling us to train with full power and ready ourselves for Tokyo.

But, as the Games were simultaneously warming up and getting started, our equipment wasn’t the only thing we were catching.

The viewpoint of US Olympic rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas as she watches the Olympic competition on TV from Tokyo while she prepares with her teammates in Israel -- which includes wearing Normatec recovery compression pants. Evita Griskenas

Like artistic gymnastics (think beams and bars), rhythmic gymnastics (think hoops and ribbons) is a subsection of gymnastics. However, different rules, flooring requirements, and scheduling means that the artistic gymnasts and us rarely overlap during competitions. So, while we will be using the same arena to perform in at the Tokyo Games, we arrive, compete, and depart on different days. We are left to cheer on our companions from afar.

Nevertheless, as the days inched closer to our departure for Tokyo, the higher the emotions got. Television broadcasts played during physical therapy and recovery, and between training sessions we managed to catch the Opening Ceremony (the best part was the sports logo-silhouette recreation segment). Seeing the joy and excitement buzzing in the air, even if through a screen, has truly kept us motivated and active during practice. After all, soon we will be there, too!

Advertisement

That said, for every day the Games continue, the media becomes more and more saturated with news and content (both personal and professional) of those who are already at the village. Not only does this make it much easier for us to follow what’s going on, but it also allows us to feel as though we have one foot in Tokyo already. From the incredible divers and the newly debuted skateboarders to the well-known gymnasts, every moment spent not actively training is filled with catching up on our fellow Team USA athletes.

Part of the beauty of sport, especially at the Olympics, is the level of togetherness that is formulated. While in the Olympic Village, you get to learn about new sports, meet new people, and hear amazing, inspiring stories straight from the sources themselves. In the era of social media and internet, being involved with that becomes much easier and more accessible for athletes and spectators alike.

As updates are constantly flying around the buses to and from training, we too hope to do our part in spreading the Olympic spirit: Faster, Higher, Stronger – together. We are Team USA and we are ready! Cheers and stay tuned for rhythmic!

US Olympic rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas won five gold medals, including the all-around, at the Israel Senior International Tournament in Tel Aviv in July while preparing to compete in the Tokyo Summer Games. US Olympic Gymnastics