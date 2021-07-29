Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will ‘miss a little time’ in training camp

According to the Athletic , Stidham has been experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football. Surgery is reportedly a possibility.

Stidham, who was a full participant through offseason practices and minicamp, was among the players to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Such players can be activated any time to begin practicing.

With Stidham sidelined, the Patriots claimed 24-year-old Jake Dolegala off waivers on Wednesday. Dolegala, who spent the majority of last season on New England’s practice squad, was at practice Thursday.

“It’ll be good to have another quarterback active that can participate in camp,” Belichick said.

The Patriots now have five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster: Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and Dolegala. Teams must finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, reaffirmed during minicamp that his goal is to become the starting quarterback. However, his already low chances will likely dip even more because of the injury. He is under contract through the 2022 season.

