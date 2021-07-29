Red Sox acquire first baseman Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox have swung a deal to acquire slugger Kyle Schwarber. The 28-year-old Schwarber has 25 homers and 53 RBI and a .253 average this season.

Schwarber has been on the injured list with a hamstring strain since July 3, but had 16 homers in a 19-game stretch just prior to the injury. In his final 21 games before going on the shelf, the former Cubs star hit .338/.409/.974.

Schwarber signed a one-year deal with Washington for $10 million in January. He has an $11.5 million mutual option for 2022.