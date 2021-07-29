Revolution players, Kraft family team up to promote equity and work to end systemic racism

Black Players for Change, co-founded by Revolution goalie Earl Edward Jr., is the first such organization to receive grant funds. Comprised of 170-plus MLS players, coaches, and staff, the organization, along with the Black Women’s Player Collective, is working to correct the racial equity gap in soccer. Bringing accessible playing fields to areas lacking them will help achieve the group’s goals.

Launched by the soccer club and its owners, the Kraft family, the fund will be steered by a committee of Revolution players charged with distributing a $20,000 bimonthly donation from the Kraft family. The grants will be geared toward local grassroots organizations dedicated to promoting equity and ending systemic racism.

Under-resourced communities in New England and across the country will soon see new soccer mini-pitches built, thanks to the first of multiple initiatives envisioned by the New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund.

“This is a concerted effort that is required to establish real change in a system that was so meticulously built to oppress people of color,” said Edwards in a statement. “The thoughtfulness of the Kraft family has exceeded my expectations, and I hope it sets a strong example for other clubs across the league.”

Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies, said, “It is a great honor for the Kraft family to work with the New England Revolution players to establish a fund that will support organizations and people engaged in the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

“It is crucial that we continue to support them in new, tangible, and meaningful ways. We are proud to provide continued assistance to those who are leading this vital work in our community.”

BPC will work with the Revolution’s players committee to identify Boston and Boston-area organizations to use the funds at the local level.

“We are honored to be chosen as the first beneficiaries of the New England Players Collaboration Fund,” said Justin Morrow, executive director of Black Players for Change and a Toronto FC defender. “Thank you to the Krafts for leading the way in community investment. Your continued commitment through this project will help our mission of building a more equitable landscape for minorities in the New England area.”

The fund is an outgrowth of the Revolution’s “C.H.A.N.G.E.” initiative, launched last summer following George Floyd’s murder.

Standing for Converse, Help, Amplify, Nurture, Galvanize and Educate, the platform seeks partnerships with organizations and community leaders trying to combat inequity and racial injustice.

Other initiatives and events are expected to be announced leading into the Revolution’s “Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. at Gillette Stadium on August 21.

