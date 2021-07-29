As seemingly rest of baseball deals, Red Sox players eagerly await reinforcements

That curiosity hovers with hours remaining to make a deal. As of Thursday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the team’s trade talks, the Red Sox remained active in plenty of conversations, but weren’t on the brink of any deals.

The Red Sox have to trade for an upgrade. Don’t they?

The window is closing. For the first-place Red Sox, the last and best opportunity to fortify the roster for the final two months of the season and the playoffs lasts until Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

Of course, that status is subject to change with a single phone call or text, and the final hours and minutes leading to the deadline typically produce a frenzy of deal-consummating communiqués.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom arrived in Boston after the 2019 season with a charge of restoring the team to sustainable contention and ending the boom-or-bust cycle of the last decade. Yet the club’s march to first place in 2021 has likely occurred ahead of schedule — at a time when the team has made significant strides in improving its farm system, but recognizes that its work isn’t done.

And so, the question confronts the team: How much of that long-term vision is it willing to compromise? And as a related question, is there a danger of the team taking a tremendous opportunity in 2021 for granted?

Xander Bogaerts has been through a great deal in his nine big league seasons — two championships, four playoff appearances, and three last-place finishes. He viewed perennial contention as a given when he was called up to the big leagues en route to a title in 2013. He no longer does, and hopes Bloom and the Sox front office will approach this season with some urgency.

“I am obviously hoping we do something,” said Bogaerts. “No one expected us to be here. I’m definitely sure we surprised ourselves, to be honest. From last year to where we are now, not a lot of people thought we would be in this position. [But] once you’re in this position, we’ve got to fully take advantage of it. If there’s any way to upgrade your team, why not?

“I know they don’t want to give up the future,” he continued. “I’m not saying we’ve got to go out and trade for Mike Trout or trade for Mookie Betts back, but obviously, we’re in a real good position. Our team is real good, but any time you can make it better, hopefully we do that.

“The playoffs don’t come around a lot. We’re in a really good position — we’re in first place right now. The division is very close. . . . Hopefully we do something, get that sense that we want to be better.”

Several other American League contenders have already bolstered their rosters. The Yankees traded for outfield slugger Joey Gallo and lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez, then shockingly consummated a deal for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (viewed as an obvious Red Sox fit) on Thursday. The Rays added masher Nelson Cruz from the Twins last week.

The Astros have upgraded their bullpen by adding a pair of closers, Kendall Graveman from Seattle and Yimi García from the Marlins. The A’s added outfielder Starling Marte. The White Sox traded for second baseman Cesar Hernandez and reliever Ryan Tepera. The Blue Jays acquired Nationals closer Brad Hand.

Sox players are aware of those moves. They don’t expect a blockbuster, but see potential areas for improvement. First base, a position where the team ranks at or near the bottom of the majors in average (.218), OBP (.262), and slugging (.390); the rotation (a 4.43 ERA that ranks 20th); or the bullpen, strong to date but with workload concerns down the stretch.

“I don’t think we’re panicking yet. We’re not hoping to get a Joey Gallo-type megadeal. I don’t think that’s something we’re expecting, to be honest, because our team is pretty solid,” said Bogaerts. “But there’s obviously room for improvement. If [the front office feels] we can get better, then pull the trigger on that.”

The Sox do see Chris Sale as a massive difference-maker who may join them in the next two weeks.

“I think that skinny lefthanded pitcher coming in a few weeks or in a month, it helps. It’s a different feel to be honest with you,” said manager Alex Cora. “It’s the trade that nobody else can make and it’s the ace.”

“I think that’s the biggest addition to any team at the whole trading deadline,” agreed Bogaerts.

Cora also mentioned the expected returns of other players from the injured list: Marwin Gonzalez (expected to be activated next week), Christian Arroyo, Danny Santana, and Ryan Brasier.

“I think that makes [the clubhouse dynamics leading up to the trade deadline] a lot different,” said Cora.

Still, multiple team leaders — Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, and Nate Eovaldi among them — have expressed their hope in recent days that the Sox will look to do more than just wait for the returns of injured players.

The Sox have engaged on Max Scherzer (reportedly close to being shipped to either the Padres or Dodgers), Gallo, and virtually everyone else. But some in the industry noted that they were having a hard time lining up with the Sox given the team’s efforts to protect the gains of its farm system.

The Red Sox do not hide from their desire to improve not just their outlook for the rest of 2021, but also for the years that will follow it.

“We talked about building up this organization. … We’re going to stick with that because we think that’s the ticket to sustained success,” Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy said on NESN. “It’s a hard thing to balance [the present and future].”

Still, a balance suggests some efforts to support the near-term, not just a focus on the future to the detriment of the present. By Friday afternoon, the Red Sox hope to prove capable of adjusting to take advantage of the possibility at hand.

“I know we’re doing everything we can to improve this 2021 roster,” Kennedy told NESN. “I expect something will happen [before the deadline].”

Tick, tick, tick. The team has until 4 p.m. to bring that expectation to life.

