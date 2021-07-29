Tanner Houck returned to Worcester, but for a limited engagement

“For now it makes sense to go somewhere else,” Cora said. “He’s gonna be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish — he’s a big part of it already. It just happens that roster-wise, where we’re at right now in the upcoming days, this is where we are going.”

Houck has pitched well for the Sox this season, boasting a 2.45 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 22 innings. Manager Alex Cora said Houck is still a part of the big-league fold going forward, and will pitch in the split doubleheader in Toronto next Saturday at the Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox optioned Tanner Houck to Triple A Worcester following Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Houck tossed four innings in the second game, striking out seven while yielding just a run on two hits.

Advertisement

That meant Connor Wong, the 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader, remained with the team.

Houck will go through his usual progression, pitching either Monday or Tuesday for Worcester before making his start Saturday.

Hunter Renfroe in a rut

Hunter Renfroe finished June hitting .272 with an .807 OPS for the season. That was down to .257 entering Thursday’s game, Renfroe hitting just .205 (15 for 73) with a .647 OPS in his first 21 games this month.

“I think the swing maybe got a little bigger than when he was really on fire and in that groove,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said. “He might be a little tired and coming out of his legs a little bit and not using the whole field like he was. But it happens. I think every hitter goes through periods where they hit that funk and that wall, and everything he tries isn’t working right now.”

Hyers noted pitchers have been attacking Renfroe effectively by utilizing tunneling — multiple pitches to the same spot, but with different movement.

Advertisement

A changeup at the bottom of the zone from a lefthander, for instance, might look like a fastball, but instead it darts away from a righty at the last minute. A pitcher could then throw a fastball to that same spot. It might look like a changeup out of the hand, but instead, it freezes up the hitter before he can make a decision to swing.

Renfroe, a utility player for much of his career, could also be going through some mental fatigue, Hyers said.

“We’re in a tough stretch right now against some pretty good arms,” he added. “But Hunter is sharp, he’s strong. A couple of good swings and he’ll be right back on track.”

No Rafael Devers for now

Rafael Devers (left quad tightness) was out of the starting lineup Thursday. The plan is still for him to play Friday against the Rays, but Cora said they will stay away from him if need be . . . Hirokazu Sawamura (right triceps inflammation) threw a clean inning for Worcester on Wednesday and will likely join the team for their upcoming series vs. the Rays . . . Marwin Gonzalez, on the injured list since July 16 with a right hamstring strain, likely will go on a rehab assignment this weekend and could possibly rejoin the team for its series in Detroit beginning Tuesday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.