Olympics

Thursday, July 29 at the Olympics

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated July 29, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Bobby Finke competes in the Men's 800-meter freestyle. He'd come away with a surprising gold medal.
Bobby Finke competes in the Men's 800-meter freestyle. He'd come away with a surprising gold medal.Tom Pennington/Getty

Wednesday was a big day for the Americans in the pool. First, Bobby Finke captured Olympic gold in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle. That was followed by Caeleb Dressel, who won the men’s 100-meter freestyle.

In addition, the US men’s basketball team took a step in the right direction with a win over Iran, while the US women’s 3X3 basketball team captured gold.

Meanwhile, the drama continued to swirl around Simone Biles, who withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. Biles took note of the support she’s received in the wake of the decisions she’s made to focus on her mental health.

Here are some things to watch for Thursday:

Women’s gymnastics: Suni Lee and Jade Carey will represent the United States in the all-around finals. Coverage begins at 6:50 a.m. on Peacock.

Men’s golf: The first round of action tees off at 7 a.m. on The Golf Channel, with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas among the competitors.

Tennis: Men’s singles and mixed doubles quarterfinal action highlight Thursday’s slate, as well as the women’s singles and doubles semifinals. That will begin at 7 a.m. on the Olympic channel.

Swimming: A series of events take place Thursday, including the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, the men’s 200-meter backstroke, the women’s 100-meter freestyle, and the men’s 200-meter individual medley. That starts at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

