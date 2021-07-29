Thursday, July 29 at the Olympics

Wednesday was a big day for the Americans in the pool. First, Bobby Finke captured Olympic gold in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle. That was followed by Caeleb Dressel, who won the men’s 100-meter freestyle.

In addition, the US men’s basketball team took a step in the right direction with a win over Iran, while the US women’s 3X3 basketball team captured gold.

Meanwhile, the drama continued to swirl around Simone Biles, who withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. Biles took note of the support she’s received in the wake of the decisions she’s made to focus on her mental health.