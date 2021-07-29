What to know about gymnast Sunisa Lee, the newest American gold medalist

She’s the first Hmong American to represent the U.S.

Here are five things to know about Lee:

Sunisa Lee captured gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition on Thursday night in Tokyo . Lee became the fifth straight American woman to win the Olympic gold. Rebecca Andrade from Brazil and Angelina Melnikova earned bronze and silver, respectively. The United States’ Jade Carey finished eighth.

Hmong-Americans are Americans of Hmong ancestry. Most Hmong Americans immigrated to the United States as refugees in the late 1970s and their descendants. Lee is now the first-ever Hmong-American Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics after being the first person of Hmong descent to compete for the United States in the Olympics.

Advertisement

“A lot of people don’t understand Hmong people or that we went through a really rough life to get here to the United States,” Her father John Lee told ESPN. “Many groups of Asians get lumped together. Did you see the movie with Clint Eastwood, ‘Gran Torino’? It was based on the Hmong people, and even still no one knows. Maybe because of Sunisa, people might know us.”

She’s a world champion

Lee helped the United States win gold at the 2019 world championships in Germany, alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, and Grace McCallum.

Lee also earned bronze in uneven bars and silver behind Biles in floor.

Leading into the Tokyo Games, came in second to Biles in the all-around at the US Olympic Trials.

She faced tragedy before nationals in 2019

Just days before Lee was set to compete in her first senior national championships in August 2019, her father fell out of a tree while helping a friend. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, and he now uses a wheelchair.

Lee thought about missing the competition, but her dad encouraged her to go. She ended up finishing second in the all-around — behind Biles — and first in uneven bars (her specialty).

Advertisement

She’s committed to Auburn

Lee, 18, graduated from South St. Paul Secondary School in Minnesota last month. She signed her letter of intent to compete at Auburn, where she plans to enroll in the fall.

“Sunisa is most likely the most decorated gymnast to ever sign with Auburn,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a statement when she signed. “She has a wealth of international experience and success and is throwing some of the most dynamic skills in the world.

She has interests outside of gymnastics

Lee said on the USA Gymnastics website that her favorite movie is Finding Nemo, her favorite TV show is “Fuller House,” and her favorite books are the Harry Potter series.

In school, her favorite subject is science. Her favorite food? Pasta.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.