Will a bunch of B-list free agent signings give the Bruins the depth they need to be a bona fide contender?

However, we’ll need some time to find out if the all the buzz translates to the business of winning. The bulk of Sweeney’s signings were B-listers. It remains a team whose fortunes will rise and fall on its elite No. 1 scoring line, the learning curve of franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and solid front-to-back team defense that has long been a Black-and-Gold staple.

You wanted action, Bruins’ fans? You got action, the most the old West End has seen since the Big Dig chewed up the streets and sidewalks around the Garden.

No one raced around the NHL free-agent market on Wednesday like Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, whose unrestricted free agent supermarket sweep had him shaking six roster players — including the re-signing of defenseman Mike Reilly — off the shelves and into his basket at a tab of $53.85 million.

In other words, July 28 indeed was a different day, an extremely busy day, but the inventory of elite talent in those sweaters didn’t change, and it even might have slipped some, with the returns of veteran center David Krejci and franchise goalie Tuukka Rask still, shall we say, murky.

Sweeney, over the span of six hours, replenished his roster with three forwards, two defensemen and a starting goalie, building $18.925 million into the 2021-’22 salary cap base. The essential part: all six will be expected to suit up Oct. 16 for the season opener on Causeway Street vs. the Dallas Stars.

In theory, they all could be out there as a unit for the opening faceoff, dressed as Sweeney’s Supermarket Six. Yessir, that’s some shopping.

Overall, other than the signing of ex-Sabre goaltender Linus Ullmark, Sweeney’s approach was aimed at adding depth and versatility to a lineup that came up short again in this year’s playoffs. He did pay real money ($20 million over four years) for Ullmark, who will start the season ideally in a 50-50 job share with promising rookie Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, is vital personnel, not simply insurance or depth.

“We were fortunate to bring in a goaltender who’s at a primary age, with a wealth of experience,” said Sweeney, “We just think where we were currently sitting with two young goaltenders, we needed to be prepared and allow Tuukka all the time he needs to get healthy.”

Rask just underwent hip surgery and will need months to recover. Until the Ullmark acquisition, the net stood to be entrusted to youngsters Jeremy Swayman and Dan Vladar. Now it’s Ullmark-Swayman for the time being, with Vladar shipped to Calgary for a draft pick (Round 3 next June).

Linus Ullmark has played 117 regular-season games in the NHL. Bruce Bennett/Getty

The rest of the six pack, including former Columbus captain Nick Foligno, were acquired as essential support staff, filling roster holes that existed, in large part, because the club’s draft process in recent years failed to deliver enough bona fide goods up the supply chain. The talent shortage was made all the worse last week when one of their prime prospects, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, was picked off by Seattle in the expansion draft.

So, yes, there were jobs available, and credit to Sweeney and team president Cam Neely for owning up to the manpower deficit. The risk would have been simply too high to hope the likes of Jack Studnicka, Trent Fredric and, say, Karson Kuhlman, would stabilize or boost the offense. Ditto in the back end, where draft picks such as Jakub Zboril and Urho Vaakanainen one day may carry the show, but they’re not ready for prime time.

It was a dramatic change in approach for Sweeney, who took over the GM job in 2015 and failed with his two biggest UFA swings in the signings of Matt Beleskey (2015) and David Backes (2016) to heavy, long-term contracts. He also has tried the opposite approach, signing low-budget spare parts often merely as roster filler for the AHL Providence WannaBs.

Instead, Sweeney this time identified legit NHL bodies, most of them low on GM wish lists across the league, all of them reasonably expected to contribute support roles across 82 regular-season games and then help avoid the kind of postseason collapse that occurred this June when the injuries again piled high and the bullpen again proved empty.

“We always felt our core group was so dedicated, driven to win, how could we support that moving forward … and identify some players that would fit into that driven mindset,” Sweeney said.

So Wednesday saw Reilly, added at he April trade deadline, re-upped for three years (cap hit: $3 million) on the backline, and Derek Forbort (identical years at $3 million) clipped off the Winnipeg D corps.

Up front, Foligno (2 years at $3.8 million) could slide into Krejci’s No. 2 center spot, or fill out anywhere else on the middle six. Erik Haula (2 years/$2.375 million cap hit) and Tomas Nosek (2 years/$1.75 million), with combined NHL experience of more than 700 games, project more as reliable bottom six or fourth line support.

For his $53.85 million, Sweeney picked up six players and a combined 16 years in future service. For comparison, the Devils added ex-Bruin defenseman Dougie Hamilton, for a whopping $63 million over seven years (average $9 million). The Devils swung for the fence, the Bruins singles and doubles.

Despite all the dealing, it remains a question whether the Bruins have a proper, capable fit to ride along at left defense on the No. 1 pairing with McAvoy. Will Krejci come back to pivot the No. 2 line? If not, can Foligno or someone else (hello, Trent Frederic) fill the void? Will Rask return in, say, January or February and try to reclaim his No. 1 standing? Or have we seen that last of the franchise’s winningest tender?

Those were the main questions on the morning of July 29, just as they were before free agency opened at noon on July 28.

Like a responsible investor, Sweeney rebalanced the assets in the Black-and-Gold account, albeit with the addition of low- and mid-range stocks instead of the kind of pricey high-fliers that set the market. Where this all goes remains very much in he hands of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and McAvoy.

The parts changed. No telling if the fortunes did, too.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.