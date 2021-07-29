With trade deadline, Tampa showdown looming, Red Sox blown out by Jays

It was an ominous lead-in to a critical weekend series at the second-place Rays, who convincingly beat New York, 14-0, to trim Boston’s AL East lead to 1½ games. The three games at Tropicana Field begin a 10-game, three-city road trip, which will include the first Sox visit to Toronto since the 2019 season.

On the eve of Friday’s 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline, as the Yankees made their surprise addition of Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo official and Max Scherzer appeared headed to the Dodgers, the Red Sox suffered one of their worst losses of the season, 13-1, to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Boston’s only other double-digit loss in 2021 was also to the Jays at Fenway Park, 18-4, on June 13. While the Red Sox allowed only one home run on Thursday — Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s 33rd — to the record eight they did that Sunday afternoon, the Jays once again jumped on an ineffective starter immediately and never let up.

Eduardo Rodriguez, making his first appearance since departing early with migraine symptoms last Friday, allowed six runs in just 3⅓ innings. Toronto tagged him for seven hits and four walks; his eight strikeouts were an empty stat.

The Red Sox have been waiting for Rodriguez to turn the corner all season. In the first half, Alex Cora pointed to his slow start in his 19-win 2019, noting Rodriguez didn’t take off until he had roughly a dozen outings under his belt.

The Sox slowed down the speed of his changeup this year, believing that tweak would create some separation in velocity between his four-seam fastball and his sinker. Yet the Sox are still waiting.

From the outset Thursday, Rodriguez didn’t have it — a reflection of his season to this point.

The Blue Jays scored three times in the first. After loading the bases on a one-out Guerrero Jr. single, Marcus Semien double, and Bo Bichette walk, Teoscar Hernández lined a double over Hunter Renfroe’s head in right to make it 2-0. A fielder’s choice got Rodriguez within an out of escape, but Cavan Biggio singled home a third run to right.

A Reese McGuire double and George Springer single leading off the second made it 4-0, but Rodriguez struck out five of the next six batters. Cora tried to squeak a fourth inning out of his starter, but the lefty gave up a leadoff single and — after another strikeout — walked three straight to end his night by forcing in a run.

The evening centered around Rodriguez’s inability to make competitive pitches. Despite drawing 18 swings and misses, he wasn’t fooling anyone. The Jays fouled off 20 pitches, helping drive his pitch count to 92. And though they whiffed at eight four-seamers, their average exit velocity on it when they made contact was 102 m.p.h.

A Bichette force out against Phillips Valdez made it 6-0, and Toronto tacked on three in the fifth (on Guerrero Jr.’s 436-foot home run just inside the left-field foul pole), three more in the sixth (on five of the seven hits Brandon Workman allowed in two innings), and a single run in the seventh when Hernández singled home Semien. Darwinzon Hernandez and backup catcher Kevin Plawecki finished it with scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the Boston offense had no answers against Hyun Jin Ryu, who allowed just two hits over his six scoreless innings, beating Boston for the second time in three tries this season. The Sox were held to six hits, and only broke the shutout in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.