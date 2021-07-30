The Big To-Do: Matt Damon, free Shakespeare, plus the best fried clams

FILM: Matt Damon shines as an American oil worker whose daughter is imprisoned in France in “Stillwater,” which is “part thriller, part fish-out-of-water story ... a character study and a family drama,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. Even a stellar supporting cast led by Abigail Breslin can’t save it, though. “The quality of the acting makes it easy to overlook how increasingly leaden ‘Stillwater’ becomes — but not easy enough.”

Welcome back to The Big To-Do. Interspersed with Olympic events, ads for back-to-school sales are cropping up, a hint of fall as sure as the first summer night that makes you reach for a fleece or crawl under a blanket. It’s time to get outdoors, but sometimes it’s also time to retreat to the couch and hide from wild summer weather (where were you on Tuesday night?). Here are some great suggestions for doing both.

“Stillwater” director Tom McCarthy, who wrote the script with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré, said in a recent interview with Globe correspondent Cassidy Olsen that in casting the lead character, the filmmakers set out to subvert the cliché of “the American hero in cinema. The man on a mission, a man abroad, getting the job done.” Read more here.

“Jungle Cruise” earns 2½ stars, drawing on tropes familiar from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and even “The African Queen” as it sends Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an Amazon adventure set in 1916. Blunt is “the prize in a box of otherwise pretty stale Cracker Jack,” writes Feeney. “She’s so much better than anything else in the movie that she makes it not only tolerable but sometimes surprisingly enjoyable.”

A Disneyland ride inspired “Jungle Cruise,” and tourist attractions “aren’t necessarily the most surprising inspiration for a movie,” writes Feeney. He offers a slew of examples, touches on social media, nods to Arthur Penn and Sam Peckinpah, and acknowledges, ”With video games and movies, it becomes more and more difficult to distinguish between the two and who’s originating who.”

Based on a 14th-century epic poem, “The Green Knight” is actually about Sir Gawain of the Round Table, played by Dev Patel. Writer-director David Lowery aims high and misses, Feeney writes in a 2-star review. “Pacing, velocity, and flow don’t interest Lowery. He knows the effects he wants and, skilled as he is, knows how to get them. But are they worth getting?”

Val Kilmer “is almost always the best thing in any of his movies in a 40-plus year career,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. In the “fascinating and incantatory” new documentary “Val,” Leo Scott and Ting Poo create “a kaleidoscopic montage of past and present images” drawn from “thousands of hours of video that Kilmer took of his life from childhood to the present day” to tell his story.

Jeremy Ungar and Ivaylo Getov’s “Soy Cubana” follows the four women who make up the Vocal Vidas, an Afro-Cuban a cappella group with aspirations of performing in the United States. Complications ensue. “Ungar and Getov wisely let the group perform songs in their entirety,” writes Keough, “and their intricate and soaring harmonies prove that music is one of most powerful means of resolving differences between nations.”

TV: Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel “The Pursuit of Love” is all “eccentric characters” and “twisted old-money mores,” and Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert relished Emily Mortimer’s new adaptation. The three-episode miniseries, starring Lily James and Emily Beecham, “isn’t trying to break our hearts or appeal to our compassion; it’s amusing, charming, and focused, like so many classics, on a sense of the corners in which society forces women.”

The new series “Mr. Corman,” created, written, and directed by star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “is another work of TV portraiture, an ever-increasing category of uncategorizable shows” like (among others) Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag.” “I love this development, this spate of series that just don’t fit conventional boxes. They refuse binary genre definitions, and they give audiences enough credit to deal with that.”

John Lam and John Douglas Thompson in "The Tempest." Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

THEATER: Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s pandemic-delayed production of “The Tempest” was very much worth waiting for, says Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. As Prospero, John Douglas Thompson “is reason enough to hie yourself to Boston Common” — but not the only one. “Director Steven Maler has enlisted a topnotch cast for a thoroughly accessible production.” And it’s free.

Great Barrington Public Theater closes its first full, in-person season with the East Coast premiere of “The Christopher Boy’s Communion,” by David Mamet, directed by company cofounder Jim Frangione. “When I hand my work over to someone else, my choices are limited to getting out of town or gnashing my teeth,” Mamet tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. He is and he isn’t, “as [Frangione] is a superb director.”

In its new Huntington Theatre Company residency, the Front Porch Arts Collective will have the space “to make smart and strategic artistic choices,” co-producing artistic director Dawn M. Simmons tells Byrne. The three-year agreement will allow the five-year-old Black theater company to “build our basic infrastructure, while also [serving] as a sounding board for the Huntington team as they build on their own racial equity and social justice efforts.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. The latest installment tackles trying to figure out if — and when — you’ve met “the one.” Listen here.

An Ekua Holmes illustration for the 2015 book “Voice of Freedom.” Ekua Holmes/Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

VISUAL ART: If you have kids in your life, you’ve probably heard of children’s-book illustrator Ekua Holmes. In “Paper Stories, Layered Dreams: The Art of Ekua Holmes,” at the MFA, the Roxbury resident’s genius finds an even larger stage. “Holmes’s work is exuberant, buoyant, ebullient, but with the weight of material presence and hand-wrought detail that gives her subjects gravity and grace,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte.

Painter Josephine Halvorson “is a chronicler,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “She doesn’t memorialize objects — she memorializes living.” Says Halvorson, “With still life, there’s this thing about the life of objects. And with that is the death of them, as well. I’ve painted things on the brink of extinction or obsolescence. Painting is a way to memorialize them.” Her “Five Grounds” show is at Gaa Gallery in Provincetown.

BOOKS: “I’m striving to find a reading list about how to make the world a better place,” says journalist Mark Bittman, who will discuss his latest book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk,” at next weekend’s Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival. “Sometimes I don’t have the energy for challenging works,” he says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Amy Sutherland. “I want to be in a mental bathtub equivalent of watching Netflix.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. This week’s installment has an interactive component: newsletter author Kara Baskin wants your input about making the new school year successful as she wonders, “Is the respite over?” Sign up for the newsletter here.

MUSIC: “America’s awareness of Eurovision’s music is on an upswing,” writes Omnipop columnist Maura Johnston. Måneskin captured this year’s competition and is finding trans-Atlantic success with a cover of the Four Seasons’ “Beggin’.” “The version vaulting the charts calls back, oddly enough, to the brief era when funk-metal — a fusion of thick basslines, crisp riffing, and the occasional rapped verse — was on American pop culture’s radar in the early ’90s.”

Fifty years after her debut, “Sister Kate,” Kate Taylor’s new album, “Why Wait!,” drops Tuesday. “I wouldn’t say I turned my back on the music business, but I backed away from it,” the 71-year-old Martha’s Vineyard resident tells Globe correspondent Steve Morse. “I’ve had this beautiful life that is filled with wonderful things — art and nature, friends and family,” including brothers James, Livingston, Hugh, and the late Alex.

In its 34 years, the musical collective Bang on a Can has “been able to help create this cottage industry for new music,” author William Robin says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent David Weininger. “I don’t think a lot of composers today think of themselves as rebels against an establishment, largely because [of] the ethos that Bang on a Can has cultivated.” Robin’s “Industry: Bang on a Can and New Music in the Marketplace” tells the story.

NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL: The Newport Jazz Festival returns this weekend. The sold-out event spotlights artists ranging from international superstars to promising up-and-comers, and Globe correspondent Bill Beuttler has a rundown. “The most intriguing sets involving lesser-known talents also include lesser-used instruments,” he writes.

One big name on the schedule is Berklee professor Teri Lyne Carrington, who will perform with her band Social Science. The group’s 2019 album, “Waiting Game,” captures the ensemble’s “eclectic and highly improvisational approach to m-usic with an eagerness to confront social issues,” writes Beuttler. Says Carrington, “You can’t write conscious music and it not be really good music too, or it will never get its point across.”

FOOD & DINING: Globe readers know a lot about a lot of things, and they seem to really enjoy sharing their expertise in the comments sections of articles about New England delicacies like lobster rolls and ice cream (so much ice cream!). Fried clam lovers, you’re up.

DANCE: “Life Encounters” sounds a bit staid, but Archie Burnett’s “part memoir/part lecture-demonstration show” at Jacob’s Pillow “traces his pathway from ‘Soul Train’-addicted child to teen newbie voguer to, in his capacity of one of the founders of the famed House of Ninja, adult ‘father’hood,” writes Globe correspondent Janine Parker. “The six dancers — fabulous, unique — who accompany Burnett also point to his continuing story.”

LOOK AGAIN: August starts Sunday, can you believe it? I started winding down July by digging out my portable “tall chair” (they have their own seating area) and heading to “The Tempest” on Boston Common. Scroll back up to read Don Aucoin’s review, then book your (free! they’re free!) tickets. Keep an eye out for Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam as Ariel; he’s exceptional. You have until Aug. 8.