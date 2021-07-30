Handel and Haydn Society to sing ‘Ode to Joy’ on the Esplanade

For Handel and Haydn Society, Beethoven’s joyous Symphony No. 9 is perfect fare for celebrating the return of Boston’s performing arts scene.

“It’s a very joyous piece,” H+H president and CEO David Snead said in a phone interview this week. “It’s all about uplifting and a coming together of humanity.”

The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will perform the full symphony, complete with the choral “Ode to Joy,” Aug. 27 at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. The free 7 p.m. concert will feature the fourth movement’s usual four vocal soloists plus an undetermined number of H+H singers. It will mark H+H’s first performance at the storied outdoor venue since 1987.