Identical twin thriller ‘Echoes’ likely to stir interest

I’m a sucker for psychological thrillers involving twins (see: “Dead Ringers”) so I’m looking forward to this. Called “Echoes,” it’s a limited series about identical twins played by Michelle Monaghan. All their lives, the two have swapped identities back and forth, sharing their worlds. As adults, they share two homes, two husbands, and a child.

Michelle Monaghan (pictured in 2019) will portray identical twins in the limited series.

Uh-oh. One of the sisters goes missing, which leaves the other in a dire situation. Matt Bomer will costar as the husband of the missing sister, a decent guy who runs a veterinarian practice.

“Echoes,” which will run on Netflix, was created and written by Vanessa Gazy, who will also co-executive produce with Brian Yorkey, who won a Pulitzer Prize for “Next to Normal.”

