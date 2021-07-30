J&J cleared of responsibility in woman’s talc-cancer case

A Illinois jury found that Johnson & Johnson isn’t responsible for the cancer that killed a woman whose family blamed the illness on the company’s talc-based powders.

Jurors in St. Clair County on Friday rejected a demand by the family of Elizabeth Driscoll for J&J to pay as much as $50 million in damages over her death in 2016. It’s the latest court win for the company, which faces thousands of lawsuits across the country over its iconic baby powder.