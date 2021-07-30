fb-pixel Skip to main content

Yale brings back masks for indoor spaces as Delta upends plans

By Janet Lorin Bloomberg,Updated July 30, 2021, 17 minutes ago
Yale University.
Yale University.Craig Warga/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Yale University is reinstituting a requirement that all individuals wear masks in indoor campus spaces to combat high levels of the delta variant.

The policy goes into effect Aug. 2 and calls for masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status, the New Haven, Connecticut-based school said in a statement Friday. Exceptions will be made for those working alone in a segregated space, such as a private office or in a partitioned cubicle.

The decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that New Haven County had reached a “substantial” level of Delta transmission, Yale said. The agency recently updated guidance recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, mask indoors in public spaces when local conditions are at a “substantial” or “high” level of viral transmission.

Yale Provost Scott Strobel and Jack Callahan, senior vice president of operations, reminded the Yale community on Friday in a letter that they must document their vaccine status or exemption by Aug. 1.

Colleges are still planning to bring students back to campus this fall as the Covid-19 vaccine has cut the number of cases nationwide. Many schools are mandating vaccinations.

