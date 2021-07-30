Amanda Knox slams film ‘Stillwater’ for exploiting, distorting her story: ‘Does my name belong to me? Does my face?’

“Stillwater,” which McCarthy has repeatedly said was inspired by Knox’s circumstances, follows Bill Baker (played by Damon) as he seeks to prove the innocence of his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), who stands accused of murder.

Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted twice and later acquitted in the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher while they were exchange students in Italy, called out Tom McCarthy, director of the film “ Stillwater ,” and its star, Matt Damon, in a 43-tweet Twitter thread Thursday, saying they are exploiting and warping her story for profit and that they never attempted to reach out to her.

In the Twitter thread, which is also posted as an essay on Medium, Knox called “Stillwater” one of the many pieces of media that has profited “off my name, face, and story without my consent.”

“In those four years of wrongful imprisonment and 8 years of trial, I had near-zero agency,” tweeted Knox, 34, wrote. “The erroneous focus on me by the Italian authorities led to an erroneous focus on me by the press, which shaped how I was presented to the world. In prison, I had no control over my public image, no voice in my story.”

Now, 14 years after her arrest, Knox has worked to reclaim control of her name and the narrative, also taking on the erasure of victims and her treatment in the media — which has frequently referred to Kercher’s murder as “the Amanda Knox saga” — in the Twitter thread.

“Does my name belong to me? Does my face? What about my life? My story?” she wrote. “Why is my name used to refer to events I had no hand in?”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, McCarthy said he was inspired to write “Stillwater” after considering “the story around the story” of Knox’s predicament, such as the relationships between her and her visitors. McCarthy also wrote and directed “Spotlight,” the Oscar-winning film about the Globe’s uncovering of the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal in 2002.

“My family and I have a lot to say about that, and would have told McCarthy,” Knox tweeted, “if he’d ever reached out.”

Knox also took issue with the distortion of her story. In the same Vanity Fair interview, McCarthy said the film decided to “leave the Amanda Knox case behind” and instead fictionalize the concept of a student studying abroad who ends up in jail after she is “involved in some kind of sensational crime.”

“That story, my story, is not about an American woman studying abroad ‘involved in some kind of sensational crime,’” Knox wrote. “It’s about an American woman NOT involved in a sensational crime, and yet wrongfully convicted.”

Tom McCarthy, Camille Cottin, Matt Damon, Lilou Siauvaud, and Abigail Breslin pose during a photocall for the film "Stillwater" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 9. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Knox also criticized the use of her case to publicize the film, accusing Damon and McCarthy of “profiting by telling a story that distorts my reputation in negative ways.”

“If you’re going to ‘leave the Amanda Knox case behind,’ and ‘fictionalize everything around it,’ maybe don’t use my name to promote it,” she wrote.

In the Twitter thread, Knox invited Damon and McCarthy to be guests on her podcast, “Labyrinths.”

“I bet we could have a fascinating conversation about identity, and public perception, and who should get to exploit a name, face, and story that has entered the public imagination,” she tweeted.

(If you haven’t seen “Stillwater” and don’t want to know how it ends, stop reading here. This paragraph contains spoilers.) Knox also criticized the ending of the film, where it’s revealed that Allison had asked the murderer to get rid of her roommate, indirectly resulting in her death.

“By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person,” Knox wrote.

Knox’s Twitter thread spurred a wave of support on the platform, with users voicing their concern for the way the film and its creators approached her story.

Knox and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested in 2007 and found guilty of murder after Kercher’s body was discovered in their apartment. Known burglar Rudy Guede was arrested a short time later, after his bloody fingerprints were found on Kercher’s possessions. He was also found guilty of murder.

After years of highly publicized trials and a media frenzy, Knox and Sollecito were exonerated by Italy’s highest court in 2015. Guede was released from prison in 2020 to complete his sentence in community service.

“I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia,” Knox tweeted. “My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed.”

“It’s an uphill battle,” she continued. “I probably won’t succeed. But I’ve been here before. I know what it’s like facing impossible odds.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com