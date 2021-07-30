Angry? Frustrated? Stressed? Just Smash It can help with that.

A wreck room is just what it sounds like — a warehouse-style space where patrons can pay to take a baseball bat, crow bar, hammer, or mallet to bottles, televisions, and other breakables. It’s designed to be a haven where people can unleash their frustrations with impunity, and, with any luck, find catharsis along the way.

“I came here one night, because I had a warehouse full of stuff, and I just started smashing everything,” Boucher said. “It cleared my head out, and I just kept going.”

Like many other small-business owners during the pandemic, Lisa Boucher was under immense stress, facing an enforced closure, mounting bills, and the possibility of shuttering for good. But unlike other business owners, Boucher, owner of Avon’s “wreck room” Just Smash It, had an outlet for her stress at the ready.

Advertisement

Owner Lisa Boucher swept up debris from a smashing session in one of the rooms at Just Smash It, a space in Avon where customers can destroy bottles, televisions, and more. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Avon location of Just Smash It opened in January 2020 (then reopened in June 2020 following the outset of the pandemic), but Boucher had the idea for more than a decade, after she saw a YouTube video of a woman who started a successful wreck room in her garage.

A bill collector at the time, Boucher drew up a business plan, and eventually convinced a landlord to rent her the space. “Nobody would talk to me as soon as they found out what I wanted to do,” she said. She opened Just Smash It with two of her three daughters, but is now the sole owner.

“Almost every single customer that comes in, they say the same thing,” Boucher said. “That this is exactly what we need.”

Just Smash It boasts three smash rooms and two cool-down rooms, where customers can come down from adrenaline high with comfy furniture and a TV streaming calming scenes before they return to civilized society. “We’ve actually had people fall asleep in there,” Boucher said.

Advertisement

Anthony Lynch and his girlfriend Tyrza Milord from Brockton suited up in protective jumpsuits before their session at Just Smash It. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After prospective smashers gear up in a full mechanic suit, slice-proof gloves, and a helmet with a face shield, they can go ham on one of three “packages.” The $30 “mini-smash” includes a crate of glass jars, bottles, and ceramics. The $40 “stressed out” package, the most popular option, is two crates. The $125 “office smash” kicks it up a notch, with a cubicle-like setup complete with a computer, printer, and a crate available for the bashing, plus a kickboxing dummy in the corner . All of the smashable items are donated, and the rubble is recycled.

“It’s intimidating, because you’re told your whole life not to do something like this, and here you are to do it,” Boucher said.

A selection of add-on items are also available for $1-$50, ranging from flat-screen TVs to toilets. For a dollar, you can buy a plate to scribble a frustration on. For a while, Boucher let people write on the walls, but she “had to stop that, because a lot of it is curse words.”

VCR machines and printers are among the items available to destroy at Just Smash It. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In her line of work, Boucher has met a cast of interesting characters. A therapist and client who had a smash session followed by a talk-therapy session in a cool-down room. A pair of mechanics who turned on Frank Sinatra over the Bluetooth speaker (you can choose your own soundtrack of destruction or opt for earplugs). Some customers are weekly repeats. Others cry — “they always hug me after,” Boucher said.

Advertisement

When an elderly mother and her daughter came in, “the mom said, ‘I’ve always wanted to throw something through a window,’” Boucher recalled. “I was like, ‘I have a window.’”

Kids as young as 9 years old can smash to their heart’s content, as long as a parent is in the room. Teens ages 13-16 need parental consent, and those over 17 can sign the waiver themselves.

Each 30-minute smashing session is by appointment only, and Boucher said they have bookings through September, with weekends filling up the quickest. The pandemic, she said, “definitely boosted my business,” and recent customers include the Air Force and Avon’s Board of Selectmen. She said she gets constant requests for parties and corporate sessions, and she’s hoping to have a mobile wreck room up and running soon.

Anthony Lynch from Brockton took a baseball bat to some bottles at the wreck room in Avon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The appeal of coming to Just Smash It versus creating a DIY wreck room at home, Boucher said, is the complete surrender of inhibitions. “You don’t get the same feeling that you do, being able to come to a place like this, letting loose, not having to deal with the repercussions,” she said.

“You don’t feel guilty whatsoever doing what you do here,” she said. “It’s a total guilt-free facility.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com