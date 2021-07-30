National Farmers Market Week kicks off Sunday

National Farmers Market Week kicks off on Aug. 1. It’s an annual celebration launched in 1999 by the US Department of Agriculture to call attention to the benefits of farmers’ markets and their contribution to the community. From sweet corn to tomatoes and raspberries picked that day, the markets offer us a host of seasonal, local foods and generate revenue for family farmers by selling directly to shoppers. Food producers — cheese and pasta makers, bakers, condiment creators, and others — benefit, too, by the direct sales. “Farmers markets bring us access not only to nutritional foods, but also preserves farmland and puts money in the local economy,” says Hal Shubin, who helps run the Belmont Farmers’ Market. Customers may grumble that the foods are costlier than at supermarkets, and some are, although plenty are competitively priced. Everything is fresher, which contributes to a longer shelf life. And the markets are a place where you see your friends and neighbors. The celebratory week will bring special events, music, games for kids, giveaways, lectures, and more. To find a farmers market near you, visit massfarmersmarkets.org/markets.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND