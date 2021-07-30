Blind date: ‘There really weren’t any awkward pauses, at least for me’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: Music, especially K-pop, and baking

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She loves to laugh and have great conversations

SCOTT G.: 24 / student

HIS INTERESTS: Anime, exercise

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s awkwardly charming

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BRIGHTON AND EASTHAM

GAME TIME

Izzy My aunt actually signed me up. She reads the Globe all the time and thought this would be a fun opportunity.

Scott I saw an ad on Facebook and thought, This looks like fun! I love seeing the work of matchmakers and meeting new people.

Izzy I listened to some music to get in a good headspace before logging on.

Scott I felt calm. I’m pretty good about treating these things like they’re no big deal. The only [thing] stressing me out was the lateness of my [food] order.

Izzy He’s super cute! It was nice to see someone who looks close to my age, but also cleaned up and in decent clothes.

Scott She had really nice hair. And a cute face.

WORD PLAY

Izzy We introduced ourselves and said where we were living (turns out he lives right by my internship) and what we do.

Scott She was very chill. We started our conversation talking about what I was doing on the Cape that week.

Izzy A pro [of the Zoom date] was definitely screen sharing — we could show pictures of pets.

Scott With this shift toward remote working, meeting new people over a digital medium is pretty normal.

Izzy We had a lot in common. We have very similar tastes in movies and TV, and both love music. While our music tastes differ, we reached a happy medium in alternative electronic music. We both love Asian movies, have cats at home, and love working with kids.

Scott We talked about music and television, K-drama, anime, and Billie Eilish. We had similar views on music and television — although we watch different shows, we seem to have similar motivations for watching the shows we chose.

Izzy I ordered bulgogi from Seoul Topokki. Definitely a 10/10.

Scott I ordered a lobster roll and a blackened salmon sandwich from Mac’s Market & Kitchen. I liked the salmon.

Izzy Scott was very good at conversation. There really weren’t any awkward pauses, at least for me, so I thought this could work.

Scott I felt really comfortable talking with Izzy. She was really sweet. I got more comfortable as the date went on.

DRAWING AGAIN

Izzy I loved talking to him so I didn’t want to end it.

Scott I had a very pleasant conversation with her, but I also don’t think I see us as having a romantic relationship.

Izzy Scott had to run at 9, so we ended it there and traded numbers.

Scott About two hours in, we both seemed to be running out of social energy and I had other obligations. I had to go play Scrabble with my family. It came to a soft, happy ending.

Izzy It came to a natural close. I gave him my number, and we said we had a great time and left it at that.

Scott I gave her my number so we could stay connected.

SECOND DATE?

Izzy I went into it with an open mind, so I am open to whatever Scott would like to do.

Scott Hmmm . . . perhaps, but not without communicating my platonic intent.

POST-MORTEM

Izzy / A

Scott / B



