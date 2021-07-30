A family’s COVID basement remodel includes a playhouse, exercise studio, and home theater

Hoang and Sevene put together inspiration images, worked up a potential layout, and hired Nick Vercollone of Highline Construction to make their ideas a reality. “Nick spent hours brainstorming and refining our vision,” Sevene says. “We moved here from California, so we never had a basement before.”

Last spring, Linh Hoang had only to utter one sentence to convince his wife, Kira Sevene, that the time had come to finish their basement: We don’t know how long school will be closed for COVID. The couple, who have three children, ages 3, 6, and 8, had discussed creating family-friendly entertainment spaces on the lower level of their Lexington home. If the COVID situation continued, Hoang reasoned, the kids would have more room to run around. And, they would be able to move the toys out of the upstairs playroom and turn that into a remote-school classroom.

Vercollone accommodated the family’s hefty wish list, and then some. The most imaginative feature is the cedar-shingled playhouse with Dutch door and functioning lights that anchors the play area. Thanks to the playhouse’s sloped roof — it’s tucked under the stairs — the interior is extra cozy. “I imagine the kids will camp out with sleeping bags in there,” Sevene says.

A birch forest wallpaper mural is the backdrop for the exercise studio, which includes a section with a specialized vinyl dance floor. “Doing karate and dance classes on Zoom was tricky, so we carved out a space for it,” Sevene says. Hoang notes that they also upgraded the Wi-Fi to ensure they wouldn’t lose connectivity during virtual tournaments.

There’s plenty of floor space beside the playhouse for a train table and toys, as well as foosball and a Ping-Pong tables. The family even has monogrammed paddles that were a gift from a friend. “We wanted the kids to have fun, physical activities during COVID, and then later for them to do them with friends,” Sevene says. “So far the 8-year-old really likes it; the littler ones don’t quite have the coordination yet.”

A glass wall divides the studio from the kitchenette and dining/craft table. A custom, sliding barn door that hides recessed toy storage when open leads to a home theater with a 10-foot-tall, built-in movie screen. “We invested in the screen because I learned that you ‘marry the screen and date the projector,’” Hoang says, explaining that rapidly changing technology can result in frequent projector upgrades.

Patterned vinyl ceiling tiles help with the acoustics, a red carpet nods to movie theatre decor, and a lounge-y sectional promotes snuggling. The family rarely watched TV before COVID. Now Friday and Sunday are family movie nights. “We all cuddle up together under blankets,” Sevene says. “We really enjoy the space together.”

MORE PHOTOS

The exercise studio is outfitted with an elevated Marley dance floor by Rosco along with a standard rubber gym floor for the exercise equipment. Cali vinyl plank flooring runs through the rest of the basement. Joel Benjamin

Vercollone’s Highline Construction built the 7-by-7-foot barn door leading to the home theater on site and painted it Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron. The owners were surprised how easily it slides, despite its weight. Joel Benjamin

Three-dimensional effect wallpaper behind the Ping-Pong table adds depth. Window wells lined with white vinyl bounce light through newly enlarged windows into the room. Joel Benjamin

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.