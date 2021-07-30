I thought my adult sons took me for granted. It took a mix-up to prove me wrong

David called my phone, and sent texts and e-mails. When he got no response, he called Tom, the manager of my building. “Do you know my mother?” David asked. Yes, of course he did. “Could you go knock on her door to see if she’s OK?”

“Something’s wrong with Mom! She’s not answering any of my phone calls, texts, or e-mails!”

On a Monday evening, my cellphone quit working. I didn’t realize it because I wasn’t always staring at my phone back then. And so, when my son Alan called that night, I didn’t answer. He texted, e-mailed, and got no response. He called on Tuesday morning. No answer. By noon, he was really worried so he called his brother, David.

Advertisement

But when Tom knocked on my door, I was taking a shower. Tom walked back to his office while I was getting dressed to go downstairs to my car for a grocery run. “Your mother didn’t answer her door,” he told David. “I tell you what — I’ll go down to see if her car is in the parking garage. Maybe she took a trip somewhere.”

Just then Tom was interrupted with some work. When he finally got a chance to go down to the garage, he saw my Honda sitting right there — I’d already returned. Tom began to worry. Had the lady in #212 pierced the eternal veil? Unfortunately, this brought up bad memories for Tom because in his property management career, he had found a few dead tenants. He had to steel himself for the next task.

While I was in the elevator, going up with my groceries, Tom was walking up the stairs to his office. He located my emergency contact information and called my brother. As I was putting away my groceries, Tom was asking my brother for permission to enter my apartment because perhaps . . .

Advertisement

My brother sadly agreed.

Tom began the long walk down the hallway to my apartment. And that’s the same moment I decided I was fed up with trying to figure out what was wrong with my stupid phone. I decided to go downstairs to use the office phone. I stood up and grabbed my purse.

As I put my hand on the doorknob, someone knocked on the other side of my door. How strange is that, I thought, opening the door.

“Oh my God!” Tom said, deathly pale, grasping at his chest, staggering backwards.

“Hello! What a coincidence,” I said. “I was just coming down to see you.”

“Call your sons!” he implored. “They’re worried about you!”

“Oh, no. My sons never worry about me,” I said, casually heading down the hallway with him.

“No, really, I mean it. Call them, please!”

“What’s wrong?”

“Just call your sons. And your brother, too!”

“But I can’t call anybody — my phone’s dead!” That’s when Tom began laughing.

In the office, we got my sons and brother on speaker phone. Everyone was very relieved to hear my voice, and I have to admit, I felt pretty special. After we hung up, Tom and I went over the day, laughing about how a series of things had misfired with clockwork precision. Then I went to the cellphone store and got myself reconnected to the world.

Later that night, I had such warm feelings about my sons, I called to chat. “Hey Mom,” Alan said. “We’re at dinner. Glad you’re OK. Can I call you tomorrow?”

Advertisement

“OK.” Then I called David.

“Hi Mom. At a party. Can we talk tomorrow?”

“Sure,” I said, hanging up. They were knee-deep in their lives again, as they should be. Then I remembered that just yesterday morning when I was in a foul mood, I had stood in my kitchen and said out loud to nobody: “You know what? I bet I could die up here, and nobody would care!”

But I was dead wrong.

C.J. Mathias is a writer living in Boston. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.