Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I was overwhelmed by Joyce Maynard’s Connections, “Orphan Girl” (July 11). I am the last remaining member of my four-person family and could relate to many of her comments: when I realized I had surpassed my mother’s age; when my dad died; when my younger brother died, too, and I suddenly had no one to ask family questions. And, her most poignant line: “Then comes the thought: You’re next.” The most sobering of thoughts.

South Dennis

I was fortunate to have my mother until she was almost 88 and I was 52. I think of her every day: something meaningful she said; the way she was there for me, but never interfered in my life; the way she trusted my judgment and decisions as I was growing up; the way she thought the world of me, so that my self-esteem and confidence blossomed and I felt I could be, or do, anything. All of those things have contributed to my happiness and given me the power to nourish the people in my life. Sad as it is when a mother leaves this world, we go forward, keeping with us the gifts she has given us.

Barbara Kaplan

Rockport

Only those of us who have lost their mother at a young age can know what a void forever exists. I lost my mother when I was 14, my father when I was 29. At 74, I have been an orphan for nearly 50 years and without my mother for almost 60. There is not a day that goes by when I don’t think of my mother and thank her for giving me, during her short time on earth, her strength, sound morals, and a strong work ethic. Those qualities have helped me navigate rough waters without her beside me.

Gerri Frost

Lynnfield

My husband lost his mother when he was 36. Later that year we won a neighborhood tennis tournament. Arriving home after the match, I ran into the house. My husband asked where I was going. “To call my mother. I’ve never won anything before.” He laughed and said if his mother were alive, he’d call her, too. A few years later, when I was 41, my mother died. At her wake, a much older woman sat beside me. She sighed and said, “The world’s not the same once your mother’s not in it.” So true.

Marcia Walker

Medfield

My mother was around until she was 93. I could not have made it through so many life crises without her. My best friend.

Karen Bracco

Rye Beach, New Hampshire

Flight of Fancy

Thoreau was an individual who came before his time (“I Spent the Pandemic With Thoreau, Who Had Figured Out Something Important,” July 11). Like author David Gessner, I became a fan of Thoreau in high school. His message to simplify and his call to civil disobedience in the service of doing what’s right—even if it is unlawful—has inspired generations of environmentalists and social justice advocates. Thanks to Gessner for bringing Thoreau to our attention once again.

Michael Lippard

Franklin, Tennessee

After reading Gessner’s article, I wanted to add my favorite Thoreau quote: “When one man has reduced a fact of the imagination to be a fact to his understanding, I foresee that all men will at length establish their lives on that basis.” This 19th-century writer is indeed still relevant.

Luke Breton

Stratham, New Hampshire

Editor’s note: Two readers noted that this story makes reference to seeing a flock of passenger pigeons and an ivory-billed woodpecker, which are extinct. The reference was meant to evoke Thoreau’s time, but we didn’t make that nearly clear enough. You can say it: We were dodos.

