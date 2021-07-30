For sale: Condos with spa-style baths, in Roxbury and Cambridge

CONDO FEE $692 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $485,000 in 2005

PROS This spacious third-floor loft is in a marble-faced building next to the Haley House Bakery Café in Nubian Square. The open living area features 11-foot ceilings, 8-foot-high windows, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. The modern kitchen includes stone counters and a breakfast bar. Step up to a regal-feeling sleeping platform with a bamboo room divider and custom wardrobe. Past a laundry closet, the bath is tiled in brown brick and features a pair of sinks, showerheads on three walls, and natural light from a full-sized window. A common roof deck offers skyline views. Unit includes basement storage and a parking spot in a gated lot. CONS No private outdoor space.

Advertisement

Melony Swasey, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-971-7080, goodbostonliving.com

Exterior of 10 Williams Street #33, Roxbury.

$925,000

31 LINNAEAN STREET #2 / CAMBRIDGE

Bath with tiled shower 31 Linnaean Street #2, Cambridge.

SQUARE FEET 1,040

CONDO FEE $909 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $478,00 in 2005

PROS Set on the first floor of an 1880 tan-brick low-rise, this unit faces south on a leafy street between Harvard and Porter squares. The entry foyer opens to the large living and dining rooms, all with hardwood floors, the latter with a built-in china cabinet. The remodeled kitchen features custom cabinets and stainless appliances plus a washer and dryer hidden beneath the solid surface counter. A long hallway leads to the bedroom in back; along the way, the bath features a roomy, mosaic-tiled shower stall with soaking tub, bench seat, and steam shower. The condo fee includes heat and hot water, plus storage and common gardens. CONS No off-street parking; high condo fee.

Emma Guardia, Compass, 617-276-2512, emmaguardia.com

31 Linnaean Street #2, Cambridge.

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.