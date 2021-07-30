Six things to do around Greater Boston, Aug. 2-15

Treat yourself for a good cause at the August 7 Ice Cream Festival to benefit Walpole's Bird Park.

Echoes of tragedy and jubilation resound as the Boston Landmarks Orchestra performs works of iconic American music and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony at the Hatch Memorial Shell. Compositions are by Florence Price, the first Black female composer to gain national recognition, and George Gershwin, inspired by spirituals, blues, R&B, and the dance tunes he heard in Harlem. Free. 7 pm. landmarksorchestra.org

2. August 6-8

Sandy Days

Sand artists from across the world come to compete at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. Marvel at the magnificent sculptures at the nation’s first public beach as you enjoy the exhibits, goodies from food trucks, and more at this annual favorite. Free. internationalsandsculptingfestival.com

3. August 6-8

North End Celebration

Boston’s historic North End celebrates the 101st anniversary of the Feast of Madonna Della Cava. This Italian-American religious tradition coincides with the festival in Sicily. Enjoy an array of food, artwork, and drinks from street vendors and local restaurants. The free event begins Friday at 7 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from noon-11 p.m. madonnadellacava.com

4. August 7

Get the Scoop

Have fun in the sun with family and friends at the Ice Cream Festival in Walpole’s Francis William Bird Park. DJ Nate Adams spins tunes as you play games, dive into a cold bowl of ice cream with all the toppings ($3 per bowl), or enjoy a slice of pizza ($2). Proceeds benefit the park. Free admission. 4 p.m. thetrustees.org

5. August 7-15

Show of Craftsmanship

Explore nearly 200 specialty booths and demonstrations by artisans at the 88th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair in Newbury, New Hampshire. Find hand-crafted silver jewelry, contemporary stoneware, and fascinator-adorned hats, plus creative woodworking, bladesmithing and more. Tickets start at $16, free for ages 12 and younger. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. nhcrafts.org

6. August 15

Bollywood on the Charles

Celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day at India Day 2021, taking place at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade. A concert from Berklee College of Music musicians will showcase songs and culture from throughout the country. Dance troupes will perform in a mix of traditional and modern styles. Browse the bazaar booths and sample delicious cuisine. 3 p.m. iagb.org

Editor’s Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on August 15. Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.















