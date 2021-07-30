These grandparents built a room with bunk beds just for their grandkids

About a decade ago, empty nesters Lisa Clark Jenks and Steve Jenks downsized from their family home in Sherborn to a place in the city. But then the grandkids began to arrive, and the couple decided to build a weekend retreat in Williamstown where their extended family could gather. They hired Burr and McCallum Architects to design a modern farmhouse, starting with a barn-inspired garage with a kitchenette, topped by three bedrooms with en suite baths. The couple lived there while the main house was under construction, but now it’s grandkid central. “We wanted our daughter’s family to have space to live and make noise and be themselves,” says Lisa, an interior stylist.

The bunk room, especially, was designed with their grandchildren — Marshall, 7, Anabelle, 5, and Hazel, 3 — in mind. The shiplap walls nod to life in the country, but more importantly “stand up to abuse,” notes architect Andrus Burr. He and partner Ann McCallum also designed the built-in bunks with steel ladders and rails and a window seat that’s a favorite spot for snuggling.