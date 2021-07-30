Boston police searching for who killed woman shot in Roslindale Square

No arrests have been made in what Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said was not considered to be a random attack.

The name of the woman, who was shot around 1:17 p.m. near the intersection of Corinth and Birch streets, has not been released.

Boston police on Friday continued their search for those responsible for the fatal shooting of a woman who was attacked in broad daylight in Roslindale Square on Thursday.

The woman was found by police outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy, police said. She was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where she later died.

Shocked neighbors and local business workers told the Globe on Thursday that the neighborhood is normally quiet.

Raymond Lapena was working at Sebastian’s, a barbershop, when he heard three distinct pops. He said he thought the shots were a car failing and didn’t initially realize it was a volley of gunfire.

“I’ve never heard a gunshot in my life,” Lapena told the Globe on Thursday. “How does this happen here?”

Elana Walkoff has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and sometimes stops at Sullivan’s on her way home. The shooting was “horrific,” she said.

“I think in places like Roslindale there’s an illusion that we’re safe, and that incidents like this don’t happen here,” she said on Thursday. “But we’re all in Boston, and this can happen anywhere. We’re not in a silo.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

