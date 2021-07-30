BPS concludes investigation into sexual harassment allegations at Condon K-8 School in South Boston

Boston Public Schools administrators have concluded their investigation of sexual harassment allegations at the James F. Condon K-8 School in South Boston and did not find evidence of recent wrongdoing that would justify firing the accused employee, the district said Friday.

Neal O’Brien, a representative for Service Employees International Union Local 888, claimed in an e-mail last month to then-acting School Committee Chairman Michael D. O’Neill and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius that a school employee at Condon allegedly had “repeated discussions of his genitalia in the workplace.”

In its investigation, the district found that the school employee made one inappropriate comment three to five years ago, and it was not reported to the school’s principal, the district’s Office of Equity, or any other district supervisor or manager until last month.