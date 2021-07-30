Carlisle landlord charged with breaking into a tenant’s home, stealing their property

A Carlisle landlord who admitted to breaking into his tenant’s home and stealing their things in April was ordered to undergo mental health treatment, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced late Thursday night.

Douglas Stevenson, 58, admitted to breaking into his tenant’s home on Cross Street at least four times on April 16 and 17, during his arraignment on July 1 in Concord District Court, prosecutors said in a statement.

Additionally, Stevenson violated a harassment order placed on April 17 by attempting to contact the tenant through a third party, the statement said.