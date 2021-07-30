Jamaica Pond closed due to suspected algae bloom

Dogs are also not allowed to swim in the pond or drink the water, the statement said.

A public health advisory bans swimming, fishing, boating and all other water-based activity in the pond, the commission said in a statement.

“Based on initial visual inspection of the pond, it appears likely that Jamaica Pond is experiencing a harmful algae bloom,” the statement said. “These blooms may produce toxins that can make people and pets sick. Park visitors are urged to avoid contact with the water and any areas of algae concentration, even on shore.”

State public health and environmental officials took water samples from the pond on Friday. Those samples will be analyzed. Water sampling will continue at least weekly “while the algae bloom persists and for several weeks after it is no longer visible,” the statement said.

The public health advisory will not be lifted until samples collected for two consecutive weeks show the water is safe, according to the statement.

If a person, child, or animal comes into contact with the water or an algae bloom they should rinse off immediately, the statement said.

“Contact may cause skin and eye irritation, and inhalation can cause respiratory irritation and exacerbate pre-existing respiratory conditions,” the statement said. “Call your veterinarian immediately if your dog has been around an algae bloom and shows symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling, or convulsions.”





