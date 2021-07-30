Janey, other candidates talk about police reform, but what’s really changing?

And the frustrating thing is, almost a year after Rose was arrested, we’re still not getting answers to those questions.

The former head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association sits in jail, accused of molesting multiple children over a period of two decades. But the fact that he was able to maintain a career on the force in the face of such allegations has also raised disturbing questions about how the Boston Police Department polices itself.

Patrick Rose Sr. has become the face of the need for police reform — and also of the city’s frustrating inability to deliver it.

Thursday, the city’s newly created Office of Police Accountability and Transparency released a long-awaited report on the Rose investigation. It didn’t contain any new facts or information, no further insight into how Rose survived a finding in the 1990s that he had likely sexually abused a child.

All it really offered was this stirring recommendation: When officers are accused of crimes, the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau should be notified.

I’m here to tell you: When officers are deemed culpable for serious crimes, the BPD is usually well aware.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Rose should have been removed from the force after the initial allegation.

“It is shameful that it seems the actions taken were to protect their own, rather than to protect children,” Janey said at a City Hall press conference.

Hard to argue with that, especially in light of the allegations that Rose may have continued to abuse children. (Rose has pleaded innocent and denied all allegations.)

But somehow, in the months since Rose’s alleged misdeeds became public, the debate over what to do next has been frustratingly empty.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that this stonewalling is occurring in the middle of a mayoral campaign. Janey has established the new office, which I guess is good. But it has thus far stopped short of calling for any significant, specific changes, and so has the acting mayor herself.

Overhauling the internal affairs process is complicated — there are good reasons why internal investigations can’t just be put on zoom for everyone to see. But talking about “reform” without actually reforming anything just erodes public confidence.

There may actually have been more momentum for change before the stresses of the campaign rendered everyone so cautious. A commission chaired by former US Attorney Wayne Budd made a number of solid recommendations a year ago — many of them, alas, painfully familiar — and key elected officials seemed to be on board. But there’s been little action behind the rhetoric.

How stalled are things? A police-reform committee Janey appointed a couple of months ago, headed by Rahsaan Hall of the American Civil Liberties Union, hasn’t even met since the press conference announcing its formation.

Most of the other candidates for mayor have also adopted Janey’s practice of making bland calls for reform without ever saying what they would actually change. (One exception has been Annissa Essaibi George, who doesn’t even pretend to support substantial police reform.)

Councilor Andrea Campbell has been the lone voice calling loudly and consistently for more aggressive action on this front. Even before she became a mayoral candidate, she had staked out this turf and she has been relentless in calling on Janey to move faster and more decisively.

After Janey’s press conference, Campbell called for an independent investigation by the US attorney’s office into how the allegations against Rose had been handled.

“It’s time for a real, independent investigation led by the U.S. Attorney’s office to find out what really happened here and give residents the transparency and accountability they deserve.”

The report released this week noted that the police department did not even attempt to fire Rose when he was first accused in the 1990s, which surely should have happened. Paul Evans, the commissioner at the time, has firmly maintained that he did as much as he could have done. I’d love to see an independent investigation get to the bottom of that.

But I’d also like to know that there are no Patrick Roses in the department today, that whatever happened in his case couldn’t happen now.

For all the talk of supporting change, no one knows or will say whether that’s true.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.