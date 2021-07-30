Over 20 people injured when 2 Green Line trains crash on Commonwealth Avenue

The Boston Fire Department said on Twitter that the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Twenty-two people were injured and taken to the hospital after two Green Line trains crashed on Commonwealth Avenue near Agganis Arena early Friday evening, officials said.

Service on the B line has been suspended eastbound from Packard’s Corner to Kenmore Square, the MBTA said on Twitter.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, MBTA Spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. The incident is under investigation

Shuttle buses are replacing train service between Kenmore and Washington Street, the MBTA tweeted around 6:30 p.m.

Agganis Arena is on the campus of Boston University. BU sent an alert notifying the campus community of the crash.

“Comm Ave Westbound is being closed at the BU bridge until the scene has been cleared,” the alert said. Please avoid the area until further notice.”

James Pindell of the Globe staff contributed to this report.