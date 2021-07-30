Neglect contributed to near death of 11-month-old from Providence

PROVIDENCE — Neglect contributed to the near death of an 11-month-old infant from Providence whose family had previously been involved with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, the agency disclosed Friday.

The child was not involved with DCYF at the time of the incident, which occurred on July 14, the agency said.

DCYF said in a statement that the department launched an investigation and confirmed that neglect contributed to the child’s near death. DCYF did not elaborate on the incident or the child’s condition, or whether anyone in the family was facing criminal charges. The department said confidentiality laws prohibited it from sharing additional information about the incident.