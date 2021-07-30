New England news in brief

Police on Friday continued their search for a suspect in the brazen daylight shooting and killing of a woman in Roslindale Square on Thursday. The name of the woman, who was shot around 1:17 p.m. near the intersection of Corinth and Birch streets, was not released. No arrests have been made in what Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said was not considered to be a random attack. The woman was found by police outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy, where neighbors said she worked. She was rushed to an undisclosed hospital and died Thursday evening, police said. A manager at Sullivan’s declined to comment Friday.

LYNNFIELD

N.H. man’s body found on Route 1

The body of a man from New Hampshire was found along Route 1 Friday morning and authorities said they do not suspect foul play was responsible for the man’s death. The body was spotted around 7:45 a.m. by a passing motorist near the former Fat Cactus restaurant, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “The body was located at the bottom of a grassy embankment along the wood line.” Based on on-scene investigation and after confirming the man’s identity, State Police and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office concluded the man’s death was not the result of a criminal act. No further information was available.





MANCHESTER, N.H.

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding

Heavy, continuous rain in parts of northern New England led to flash flooding, washed out roads, and a few home rescues, authorities said. The latest rains arrived as what has been a soggy July in some parts of the region comes to an end. Police in Marlow, in southwestern New Hampshire, said four people and two animals were rescued Thursday night from a home off Route 10 that had water rushing into the basement, WMUR-TV reported. About 15 miles north, a fire department ladder truck helped with a home rescue in Goshen. “I’ve never seen it rain that hard in that short of time before,” said Kevin Bevilacqua, a road agent in Goshen. “We’ve got about five roads washed out and a bunch of people out of their houses.” State Police responded to a number of flash-flooding calls in Goshen and Newport about 5 miles away. Flood warnings were in effect for some areas of the state through Saturday morning. (AP)

BELFAST, Maine

Hospital to require vaccinations for staff

The hospital in a community that was the epicenter of a so-called coronavirus superspreader event is going to require all staff be vaccinated, becoming the first hospital in Maine to do so. All staff at Millinocket Regional Hospital will be required to be fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Modern vaccines within six weeks of final approval by the Food and Drug Administration, officials said. “Millinocket Regional Hospital is committed to providing a safe working environment for all employees and the safest environment possible for patients to receive care,” said Dr. Robert Peterson, the hospital’s chief executive officer. A wedding nearly a year ago in the Millinocket area was linked to outbreaks in at least two other locations in Maine, with more than 170 people contracting the virus and seven deaths since then. Several other Maine hospitals are in discussions about vaccine requirements after national organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Nursing Association, urged them to do so. More Maine hospitals are expected to follow Millinocket in announcing vaccine mandates for employees in the near future, said Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association. Across Maine, 78.8 percent of hospital staff were vaccinated as of June 30, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP)

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Popular “Big Chair” vandalized

A giant ladderback chair that stands 19 feet tall may be big but it wasn’t tough enough for some vandals. Damage to the massive “Big Chair” made from 3,000 pounds of cedar and white pine was captured early Thursday by surveillance video outside a credit union where the chair sits. The video shows two males and two females climbing and jumping on the chair. The original chair was built in the late 1940s and became a popular roadside attraction. Over the decades it has been rebuilt several times. The security video captured the moment the joints gave way, apparently injuring one of the vandals who was seen being helped away. (AP)



