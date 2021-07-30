New state guidance: masks recommended for unvaccinated students and staff in Mass. schools this fall but those vaccinated can go without

The guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strongly recommends that all students in kindergarten through sixth grade — the vast majority of whom are not yet eligible for vaccines — to wear masks indoors, unless they cannot due to medical or behavioral needs. In addition, all unvaccinated students and staff members in all grades also are strongly recommended to wear masks indoors.

Unvaccinated students, educators, and staff members in Massachusetts schools should wear masks indoors this fall, according to new state guidance released Friday, despite federal recommendations earlier this week that calls for everyone in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks.

Masks are not being recommended outdoors and can be removed while eating. Vaccinated students can remain unmasked if they choose, according to the guidance.

“Any child or family who prefers to mask at school should be supported in this choice,” the state K-12 education agency wrote in its guidance.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks at all times on school buses, due to a federal public health order, and in school health offices.

The state guidance comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all students, educators, staff members, and visitors wear masks in K-12 schools this fall, regardless of their vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics similarly called last week for everyone age 2 and older to wear masks in schools.

