Provincetown cluster played role in CDC mask decision, report says

A person working with the CDC on investigations of the Delta variant, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, said the data came from the Provincetown cluster, which first emerged around July 4.

The Washington Post, citing an internal slide presentation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday reported that one slide referred to an outbreak in Barnstable County where vaccinated and unvaccinated people shed nearly identical amounts of virus.

A COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown that has affected many vaccinated people appears to have played a role in US officials’ recent decision to recommend that even fully inoculated people wear face coverings in places where the Delta variant is surging, according to a published report.

That data, along with studies from outbreaks elsewhere that were referenced in the slide presentation, played a key role in the new mask recommendations, the Post reported.

Alex Morse, town manager in Provincetown, said Thursday that as of Wednesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases linked to his town’s cluster had climbed to 882, and that 74 percent of infections were among vaccinated people.

“Seven hospitalizations have been reported to date associated with this cluster – 5 in MA and 2 out-of-state,” Morse said Thursday in a Facebook posting. “No deaths have been reported. It is important to note that the case data are cumulative and do not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19, or the number of cases currently hospitalized.”

The popular summer tourist destination adopted a new indoor mask mandate during an emergency meeting Sunday.

Dr. Robert Horsburgh, a Boston University professor of epidemiology, told the Globe in a recent phone interview that any community whose economy depends heavily on tourism should be working on further ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to be more careful than we did before,” Horsburgh said. “We do need to be cognizant that the virus is getting ahead of us. It’s unfortunate. Had the country gotten everyone vaccinated, we wouldn’t be seeing a new variant.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.