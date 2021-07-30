Teen cyclist struck and killed on Route 1A in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle on Route 1A in Ipswich Friday evening, police said.
The boy was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lane of the roadway when he was struck at 6:09 p.m. across from the Southern Heights housing complex, police said in a statement.
A patrol officer witnessed the crash and began administering first aid to the boy, the statement said.
The teen was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man from Manchester-by-the-Sea, stayed at the scene.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
