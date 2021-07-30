Teen cyclist struck and killed on Route 1A in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle on Route 1A in Ipswich Friday evening, police said.

The boy was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lane of the roadway when he was struck at 6:09 p.m. across from the Southern Heights housing complex, police said in a statement.

A patrol officer witnessed the crash and began administering first aid to the boy, the statement said.