Things to do in Rhode Island: August 2021

PVDFest in the Park: Opera in the Park

Summer fun continues with PVDFest, FirstWorks Live concerts, and Summer Pops in the Park.

Operetta and Broadway favorites from The Student Prince, Tosca, La Boheme, Showboat, West Side Story, and more. In case of rain, the concert will move to the DaVinci Center (470 Charles St. Providence). 5 p.m., Hopkins Park, Admiral St., Providence. Free.

Aqui Me Quedo en La Broa’

Enjoy a Barrio Tour and conversation with Marta V. Martínez and Doña Fefa Rosario, who together will talk about the transformation of La Broa’ since the 1960s. Organised by RI Latino Arts. 4:45-6:30 p.m., Roger Williams Park, 1234 Broad St., Providence.

FirstWorks Live – Music at Roger Williams Park: Voces de los Andes

As Rhode Island’s defacto ambassadors of Andean music, this multi-generational family band can be found performing at cultural festivals throughout New England. Let your spirit fly high with the evocative sounds of pan flute, charango, Spanish guitar, and los bombos —the backbone of Voces’ signature, contemporary-tinged instrumental and folk music. 5 p.m., Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free. http://first-works.org/events/firstworks-live-music-at-roger-williams-park/

Wednesday, August 4th

2021 Summer Pops in the Park Concert: A Tribute to the Human Spirit

Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform their annual concert, free and open to the public. Rain date: Thursday, August 5th. 7 p.m., Roger Williams Park Temple of Music, F C Greene Memorial Blvd., Providence. Free.

Thursday, August 5th

PVDFest Ideas! Happening: Emergence: An Open Air Showcase

Local writers will read stories, essays, and poetry on the theme of “emergence” against the backdrop of the iconic Adventure Time mural in Downtown Providence. For more information and to get a free ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emergence-an-open-air-showcase-tickets-161916541735. 7-9 p.m., 94 Washington St., Providence. Free.

Saturday, August 7th

Councilman Goncalves Ward 1 Movie Night

Join Councilman John Goncalves for a Ward 1 Movie Night featuring the movie Aladdin (rated PG). Be sure to bring a chair or picnic blanket. 8 p.m., India Point Park, 201 India St., Providence. Free.

Monday, August 9th

Thursday, August 12th

PVDFest in the Park Mystic Jammers

The Mystic Jammers use sonic science and music metaphysics to drive audiences into a state of ecstasy. They are a consortium of highly qualified musicians that have been touring and recording Reggae and Caribbean music for over 30 years. 5-6 p.m., Dexter Park, Parade St. & Willow St., Providence. Free.

Sunday, August 15th

The Legacy of J’ouvert in Carnival (Panel Discussion)

J’ouvert is a traditional festival originating in Trinidad and Tobago, celebrated throughout the Caribbean. Join as a panel discusses the legacy of J’ouvert from its Caribbean origins and its integration into Carnival celebrations, culminating in a music workshop and free concert at the Bandstand. 1:30-2:15 p.m., Roger Williams Park Casino, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.

Workshop: Carnival Music

Join Etienne Charles and his band to explore the music of Carnival. Take the time to learn about instruments, rhythms, and how it all works together to have a more immersive and informed listening (and dancing) experience during the band’s performance at 5 p.m.! 2.15-3.00 p.m., Roger Williams Park Bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.

Workshop: The Steel Pan from J’ouvert to Carnival

Two-time New England Urban Music Award winner Becky Bass (St. Croix / Providence) is known for her euphoric steel pan playing, soulful voice, and powerful stage presence. Bass will discuss and demonstrate the journey of the steel pan and its place in J’ouvert celebrations to the modern Carnival. Attendees are welcome to bring their percussion instruments to participate in this interactive workshop. 4-4.45 p.m., Roger Williams Park, outside of the Casino, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.

Performance: Providence Drum Troupe

Born from the pandemic, this troupe of acrobats, fire-arts, stilt-walkers, hoopers, lasers and dancers from near and far create funky beats with positive interactive energy demonstrating that living in harmony with one another is not an antiquated notion. 4:00-5:00 PM Roger Williams Park, near the Bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.

FirstWorks Live – Music at Roger Williams Park: CARNIVAL!

Shake off those blues and celebrate with the sounds of Carnival right here in Rhode Island. Sultry island sounds, a smoking rhythm section, and hot horns are all the ingredients to ignite a dance party at the height of summer. 5 p.m., Bandstand, Roger Williams Park Casino, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.

Chachi Carvalho he takes the stage for a Hip Hop dance Party as part of PVD Fest on Aug. 29.

Saturday, August 21st

Providence Waterways

Through a combination of online and onsite experiences, Providence Waterways invites you to immerse yourself in place-based stories, sounds, and events that explore Providence’s water. 2-5.30 p.m., India Point Park, 201 India St., Providence. Free.

Monday, August 23rd

Illuminating the Legacy of Slavery in Rhode Island

Aug. 23 is International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. On this date, TWPEF will project imagery and stage dramatic readings about the history and legacy of slavery in Rhode Island at sites where slavery and the struggle for abolition took place. 7-9 p.m., University Hall, Brown University, 20 Prospect St., Providence. Free.

Sunday, August 29th

FirstWorks Live – Music at Roger Williams Park: HIP-HOP DANCE PARTY

Chachi Carvalho, a repeat PVDFest headliner, can be relied on to uplift the party with beats, rhymes, and life wherever—and with whomever—he takes the stage. 5 p.m., Roger Williams Park Bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Free.