Mass. issues updated COVID-19 guidance on masking indoors for certain fully vaccinated people

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday released updated guidance on wearing masks following new recommendations this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The state now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors “if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated,” the department said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission. In Massachusetts, that applies to five counties: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, and Suffolk.