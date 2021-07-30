R.I. man pleads no contest to felony perjury, avoids prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials say a member of a New England crime family has reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time for allegedly lying about his role as an illegal “silent partner” in a medical cannabis business.
Raymond Jenkins pleaded no contest to a felony count of perjury on Thursday and was sentenced to two years of probation, WPRI-TV reported.
Jenkins, 57, of Johnston, was arrested in April by the R.I. State Police and accused of assisting in the operations of a state-licensed marijuana cultivation business.
According to a court affidavit, Jenkins, who also goes by the nickname “Scarface,” is a “close associate of the Rhode Island faction of the New England La Cosa Nostra.”
Documents filed with the state listed Jenkins as a “trimmer,” however, investigators found he was heavily involved in day-to-day operations. A trimmer is an employee who helps prepare the plant for use.
Jenkins' felony record prohibits him from obtaining a position of “managerial oversight over a state-licensed medical marijuana cultivator,” according to the affidavit.
In an email, Jenkins’ attorney William Dimitri said “Mr. Jenkins has accepted responsibility for the false statement contained in his (Department of Business Regulation) application and wants to put the whole ordeal behind him.”