R.I. man pleads no contest to felony perjury, avoids prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials say a member of a New England crime family has reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time for allegedly lying about his role as an illegal “silent partner” in a medical cannabis business.

Raymond Jenkins pleaded no contest to a felony count of perjury on Thursday and was sentenced to two years of probation, WPRI-TV reported.

Jenkins, 57, of Johnston, was arrested in April by the R.I. State Police and accused of assisting in the operations of a state-licensed marijuana cultivation business.