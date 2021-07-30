Senate Votes to Advance Infrastructure Package in Rare Friday Session

The infrastructure spending proposal cleared another procedural hurdle with a vote of 66-28. The emerging deal is expected to provide $550 billion in new funding for the nation’s aging roads, bridges, and highways, as well as broadband and resiliency projects.

Lawmakers and aides are still finalizing the text for the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, a 2,540-page draft of which was circulating on Capitol Hill and was obtained by The New York Times, after the Senate agreed Wednesday to take it up.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted to continue to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package in a rare Friday session, as Senate Democrats race to pass both that bipartisan bill and a party-line $3.5 trillion budget blueprint before leaving for the scheduled August recess.

The Senate voted after an hourlong delay as Republicans who helped craft the deal sought assurances that Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, the majority leader, would substitute bill text that precisely matched the agreement they had reached. After seeing drafts of the bill they had not approved circulating Friday morning, Republicans were briefly spooked that the chamber’s top Democrats were trying to pull a fast one and put forward more liberal-leaning text. They also cited issues related to broadband provisions and cryptocurrency.

Democrats insisted that was not the case. Senator Rob Portman, Republican from Ohio, one of the lead authors of the agreement, said the majority leader had promised him that the bipartisan group “has the pen” on the final bill text and the Senate would not proceed with something it did not support.

He and the other lead bipartisan negotiator, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat from Arizona, issued an unusual public statement distancing themselves from the draft text that had prompted objections.

“We are close to finalizing legislative text that reflects the work of the bipartisan working group and hope to make it public later today,” said Portman and Sinema. “While various pieces of legislative text have been circulating among members, staff, and the public for days, if not weeks, none of it is the final legislative text and should not be considered as such.”

Schumer has warned that the chamber could stay in Washington through the weekend to continue work on the measure. After 17 Republicans voted with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to take up the bill, negotiators are hopeful that even more Republicans will sign on once the text is released.

“We can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days,” Schumer said on the floor of the Senate on Friday.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican from Kentucky, the minority leader, was among those Republicans supporting the deal.

“Think about this: When you have Chuck Schumer and you have Mitch McConnell voting for the same thing and a bill this large, there’s a lot of good in it,” Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, who was part of the bipartisan group that negotiated the infrastructure bill, said Friday. “I’ve never seen a pothole with an R or D name on it.”

Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican from Louisiana, who helped negotiate the infrastructure deal, predicted the bill would ultimately pass the Senate, provided there were no unexpected surprises.

“If what we vote on looks like what we agreed upon, it will pass,” he said.

Senate Democrats are also readying a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that is expected to unlock the fast-track reconciliation process and allow them to work on an expansive package to carry the remainder of President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda, including health care, paid leave, and additional provisions to address the toll of climate change.

“We are champing at the bit and raring to go,” Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat from Virginia, said Friday of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan. “We have to negotiate the details. To negotiate a bill where you have to make 50 out of 50 Democrats feel good about it? I wouldn’t want to have Chuck Schumer’s job.”

Rank-and-file lawmakers in both chambers are already working to shape that expansive package, with at least one moderate Democrat, Sinema, announcing that she would not support such a large price tag. Other lawmakers are jockeying to ensure that other policy priorities are kept in the final package, including protections for workers, a clean electricity standard, and a path to citizenship for some immigrants in the country illegally.

“Today at the White House, I urged President Biden to support our efforts to pass immigration reform through reconciliation,” Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrat from Nevada, said in a statement Thursday. “For decades, politicians have refused to act to fix our broken immigration system, and this is our opportunity to ensure we are treating workers and families with dignity.”

Those provisions, however, will have to meet the strict criteria that governs the fast-track reconciliation process. The House will also have to pass both measures, although liberal Democrats have balked at the bipartisan agreement and priorities that were left out.