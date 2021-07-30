Don’t just reform tenure — lift higher ed with public funding

As a retired professor fortunate enough to have been tenured, I believe we must do more than “reform” tenure (“Reform, not end, tenure, scholars say,” Page A1, July 20). We must elect leaders who will legislate publicly financed education, as is done in other countries with far lower gross domestic product than ours.

I tire of hearing administrators blame “personnel and budgetary constraints” for cutting tenure-track positions. I ask these officials whether reducing our tenured professoriat from 45 percent to 27 percent truly merits financial savings for universities (read piles of money for the wealthy ones). Financialization of higher education has created a precariat of dedicated scholars whose contributions are pathetically undercompensated.