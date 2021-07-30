Frustration mounts as the fight vs. COVID flags

After more than a year and a half of a devastating global pandemic, with millions dead and infected, the new Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading uncontrolled, primarily among the unvaccinated.

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate — that is not the question.

In record time, with the availability of emerging science and messenger RNA technology, several highly effective vaccines are helping to eliminate and counteract the presence and global spread of COVID. Choosing not to get vaccinated is tantamount to human malpractice. The consequences are clear, with the current resurgence of infections.

To those who make that a personal decision, they are selfishly putting everyone around them at risk. To those libertarians who listen to the fake pundits, fearmongering media personalities, and other dangerous spreaders of medical ignorance, false arguments, and misinformation (i.e., lies), I say: Wake up.

Advertisement

To those who question science over faith, wake up. To those who don’t want to be confused with the facts because their mind is made up, wake up. Look in the mirror. Stop putting the lives of everyone around you at risk.

The saying that “ignorance is bliss” needs an update: Ignorance is lethal. If you won’t get vaccinated, then go into isolation. Stay away from people.

Bill Poznik

Hudson





How they misspent my summer vacation

Well, in two weeks, we are to going on vacation to the Cape for one week with my family of 14. We have gone to Chatham for the last 15 years. However, last year we did not go downtown, not once, for the whole week. This year, we looked forward to a vacation that was a bit more “normal.” Like, going downtown, walking into shops, stopping for ice cream for the kids, maybe stopping for lunch, then each of us taking a date night out.

Well, again, it’s not going to happen this year (“Virus surging, CDC calls for masks again: In hot spots like Boston, Cape Cod, vaccinated advised to cover up indoors,” Page A1, July 28). Why? Because of the selfish, ignorant millions who thought it was their right to be vaccinated or not. Their right ends at my masked face! They have spoiled my vacation once again, and I deeply resent it.

Advertisement

Please, I beg you, read the facts. Don’t bow to opinion. You are not an island — you are part of a community. If you don’t get vaccinated, please do find that island to live on and leave me and my family to enjoy a healthy, happy vacation in Chatham.

Irene Bhatti

Canton





Time for some reverse psychology

Perhaps President Biden should declare that all those who supported Donald Trump will be barred from receiving a COVID vaccine and that we are sending the surplus to Mexico and other countries who want it.

Would that increase demand for the shot among the unvaccinated in this country?

Richard Sagotsky

Canton