Wanted: The return of Governor Baker’s leadership on masks

In what was supposed to be a mask-free summer (except on public transit and a few other specific settings), this policy reversal is a real bummer. Across the country, there’s resistance, especially from Republicans who continue to play dangerous partisan politics with the life-and-death consequences of a pandemic. Massachusetts is not immune from such partisan gamesmanship either. In a campaign e-mail, Republican Geoff Diehl, who recently announced he’s running for governor, called on Governor Charlie Baker, a fellow Republican and potential primary opponent, to reject the CDC’s recent announcement regarding mask use — and, by the way, to please donate to his campaign to assist in “spreading our message,” not to mention assistance in spreading the virus.

However, to stop more people from getting sick from the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that fully vaccinated Americans should wear a mask indoors if they live in a place with “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission — a category that includes some, but not all, of Massachusetts. The CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Baker, who has not yet announced whether he plans to run for a third term, has been resisting calls to reinstate mask requirements. The Department of Public Health did update its guidance to the public on Friday, advising vaccinated people with certain risk factors to wear masks, but stopped short of echoing the CDC, and did not address schools. While there’s no direct evidence Baker’s reticence is rooted in politics, let’s just say we miss the governor who led the fight against COVID-19 in Massachusetts in 2020. There were twists and turns to his approach, but over the past year, Baker established himself as a leader who followed the science and the CDC.

In March 2020, Baker stepped up quickly to the COVID-19 challenge by declaring a state of emergency. From that flowed emergency orders regarding mask-wearing, venue capacity limits, travel restrictions, and other restrictions, all connected to CDC guidance and daily tracking data on the status of the pandemic. The state of emergency was terminated on June 15, 2021, and for a while we could all rejoice in mask-free freedom.

Today, no one wants to be the bad guy who reimposes mask mandates. So it’s understandable for Baker to lean on statistics about the relatively high rate of vaccination in Massachusetts compared with other states and the lower rates of infection than many other locations in the country.

However, cases are rising here too, with clusters in some communities such as Provincetown. Earlier this week, the CDC included five Eastern Massachusetts counties among the places where people, including those who have been vaccinated, should wear masks in indoor public spaces. It makes sense; data from the recent outbreak on the Cape show that, of the people who tested positive for COVID-19, vaccinated people had about the same levels of the virus as vaccinated people, which means they are probably spreading the disease when unmasked, even without symptoms.

But for now, Baker seems determined to leave mask-wearing decisions to local businesses and government officials. That’s too bad, because the governor has the leadership credibility to get Massachusetts in the right frame of mind when it comes to masking and to create consistency across the state’s counties amid summertime travel. No, no one wants to mask up again, but a call from Baker to do it statewide would help stop the spread. Massachusetts citizens are smart enough to understand that it doesn’t take much for the Delta variant that has reached substantial or high transmission rates in Suffolk County to get to Middlesex or Norfolk counties. And it’s worth emphasizing that however annoying, masks are a trifling inconvenience compared with shutdowns and quarantines.

Meanwhile, Baker should definitely call for masks in schools, as the Massachusetts Teachers Association and a group of lawmakers — all Democrats — have asked him to do. Again, this shouldn’t be about partisan politics. It should be about doing what’s best for all the people of Massachusetts, especially for kids. Previously, Baker had no problem doing that. Citing data that supported the move, last February, over union objections, he unveiled a plan that forced local school districts to return to in-person, five-day-a-week learning for elementary school students. Now the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending masks in schools for everyone.

Once again, Baker should lead by following the science and tell Massachusetts to mask up.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.