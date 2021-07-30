Home of the Week: A sharp, young contemporary pierces the sky in Saugus

Year built 2019

Square feet 4,137

Bedrooms 4

Baths 5 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $10,863 (2021)

Homes, inanimate though they may be, welcome differently. For this contemporary, the greeting comes in the form of an apron of paving stones, four wide steps, and a custom galvanized-iron door surrounded by glass.

Popping out behind the second-level of windows is a globe chandelier with a cluster of lights snuggled inside, like a model of an atom brimming with protons and neutrons.

The front door opens directly into the main living area, an open floor plan connected by white walls, recessed lighting, a high ceiling, and white oak flooring.

Advertisement

Cantilever wood-plank stairs with a clamped-glass railing add texture to the right side of the open layout. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

To the left is a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace clad in a dark stone tile. This serves as the living area, an elegant gathering spot underneath a light fixture of glass globes and gold poles that mimics the solar system.

The space flows into a dining area with another uncommon lighting fixture overhead, one that looks like a regiment of skinny candles. Yet there is a visual competitor: Tall glass sliders on two walls open to the backyard and offer views of an in-ground, heated saltwater pool surrounded by bluestone. A waterfall spouts from a blue block. The 0.32-acre lot also includes a gazebo, a healthy expanse of grass, and a stone sitting area.

Back inside, a dark steel beam serves as a visual separation between the dining/living area and the kitchen, which boasts a long island with a waterfall edge, seating for four, a deep sink, and cabinetry. Above it is a thin, rectangular light fixture. A gas stove sits underneath a stainless-steel vent, a match for the other appliances. Sleek-front upper cabinets (some with glass fronts), gray lowers with wide handles, and a white tile backsplash honor the home’s contemporary look. The lower cabinets have a cement-looking finish. The countertops are black quartz.

Advertisement

A half bath with a single vanity, sconces with Edison bulbs, a bowl sink of light-gray Bianco Carrara marble, and a floating toilet completes this floor.

A cantilevered wood-plank stairway with a clamped glass railing leads to the second floor, which contains the primary suite, two other bedrooms with en-suite baths and walk-in closets, and a full-size laundry room with white cabinetry and a long counter with a sink.

The primary suite runs front to back on the right side of the house. The bedroom area is 246 square feet and has a sloping cove ceiling, a chandelier, recessed lighting, and a wide cluster of windows. The main visual draw may be the gas-burning fireplace with a 3D stone wall surround.

The en-suite bath gives one reason to linger. Natural light spills from a pair of skylights. Recessed lighting and dual floating vanities with rounded, lighted mirrors and vessel sinks are ready to serve when the sun sets. The walls are Carrara porcelain tile. One can enjoy the jetted soaking tub while gazing at the gas fireplace. For a spiff in a jiff, there is a shower with double heads behind frameless glass. The floor is heated, and so is the toilet seat in the water closet. The walk-in closet also is connected to the bath.

The baths off the other two bedrooms are behind pocket doors and feature shower/tub combinations and heated toilet seats. The flooring in all three baths is porcelain tile, and the counters are Carrara bianco marble tile.

Advertisement

The primary suite bath has dual floating vanities, a jetted soaking tub, a gas fireplace, and a separate shower. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The fourth bedroom, found on the third floor, has an angled ceiling that follows the home’s contemporary roofline, a slider to a balcony, and an en-suite bath with a heated toilet, floating vanity, and a tub/shower combination set off by glass tile in a herringbone pattern and a wall of brown tile installed horizontally that mimics reclaimed wood. The flooring is porcelain tile.

The stairwell to the lower level is in the kitchen. The lower level includes dining and sitting areas, a kitchen, three closets, a shower-only bath, and two bonus rooms. This level adds roughly 880 square feet not reflected in the home’s living space tally.

The property comes with an attached two-car garage, automated irrigation, a hard-wired sound system, and remote-controlled lighting and blinds. The builder was Eduardo Muniz from Boston Best Construction.

The MG Group at Century 21 North East in Everett has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

See more photos of the property below:

The main stairway floats above the stairs to the lower level. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The primary suite closet boasts custom cabinetry. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The pool has a waterfall. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The walk-out lower level. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The primary suite bedroom offers a cove ceiling, white oak flooring, and a gas fireplace. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

A desk area on the lower level. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The main living area is an open floor plan. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The chandelier in the living area features globe lights. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The full kitchen on the lower level. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The kitchen has an island with seating for four. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The gazebo by the pool. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The sconces in the half bath. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The dining area. Thomas Noah/OTBxAir Boston

The fourth bedroom. Thomas Noah/OTBxAir Boston

The third bedroom. Thomas Noah/OTBxAir Boston

The fifth bedroom. Thomas Noah/OTBxAir Boston

One of the secondary bedrooms. Thomas Noah/OTBxAir Boston

The full bath on the third floor. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

This is a shower-only bath. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The balcony off the third-floor suite. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

The backyard features a gazebo, a bluestone patio, and a heated saltwater pool. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

This second-floor bath has a tub/shower combination. Thomas Noah/OTBx Air Boston

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.