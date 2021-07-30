American Maggie Steffens sets water polo mark

US women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record with a goal in the third period against the Russian Olympic Committee.
Steffens was all alone in front for her 48th career goal in the Olympics, snapping a tie with Italy’s Tania Di Mario for the top spot. Steffens scored again on the next possession to help the U.S. open a commanding 13-3 lead.
Women’s water polo was first introduced to the Olympic program for the 2000 Sydney Games.
The 28-year-old Steffens is going for her third consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Games. She scored 21 times in London, and then pumped in 17 more in Rio de Janeiro. She had seven goals in Tokyo before the matchup with the ROC.
