Bruins’ David Krejci to play in native Czech Republic next season

Bruins forward David Krejci announced Friday he will not return to the team and that he intends to play in his native Czech Republic.
The veteran center released a statement via the Bruins from the team’s Twitter account.
“Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I,” the statement read in part. “At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams. I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”
Advertisement
Krejci, 35, did not say in the statement that he was formally retiring from the NHL. He became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, after playing 962 regular-season games here, as well as 156 more playoff games, including the successful Stanley Cup run in 2011.
Technically, he could opt one day to return to North America and sign with any of the current 32 NHL teams, including the Bruins. However, as he grows older and plays overseas, be it for a Czech or KHL team, his ability to keep up with NHL-level play likely will diminish, as it has even for legendary Czech Jaromir Jagr, who played Division 2 hockey in Czechia this past season at age 49.
The Bruins selected Krejci in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft. Krejci’s career line in 14 seasons with the Bruins: 215-515—730 in the regular season and 42-82—124 in the playoffs.
A statement from David Krejci.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M0djYuRAMb— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2021
This story will be updated.
Advertisement
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.