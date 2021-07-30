Bruins’ David Krejci to play in native Czech Republic next season

Bruins forward David Krejci announced Friday he will not return to the team and that he intends to play in his native Czech Republic.

The veteran center released a statement via the Bruins from the team’s Twitter account.

“Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I,” the statement read in part. “At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams. I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”