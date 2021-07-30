Caeleb Dressel breaks world record in 100-meter butterfly, Katie Ledecky beats Aussie

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to touch in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that the American set at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju.

Katie Ledecky won gold in the 800-meter freestyle, her second of the Tokyo Games, while handing Aussie Ariarne Titmus her first defeat.

TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly Saturday.

Milak, winner of the 200 fly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

When he saw the “WR” beside his name, Dressel smiled and joined hands with Milak in the lane next to him. They raised their arms together before Dressel flexed his left arm and pumped it in the air.

From the nearly empty stands, the cheers from Dressel’s teammates rang through the arena. When he was announced as the Olympic champion, he raised his right arm again as he walked along the deck.

Dressel won his third gold medal at these games, including the first two individual victories of his Olympic career.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with her victory in the 800-meter freestyle. Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by rival Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

The Australian women also claimed another gold.

Kaylee McKeown completed a sweep of the backstroke events with a victory in the 200 butterfly. Her winning time was 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, with another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claiming the bronze in 2:06.17.

Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon finished fourth and fifth.

The Australians have won six women’s swimming gold medals in Tokyo and seven golds overall.

Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule.

He was also set to compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women on each team.

Dressel is expected to take part in two more finals Sunday, the last day of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

If Dressel sweeps his events, he’ll become the only the the fourth swimmer and fifth athlete overall to win six gold medals at a single Olympics.

Swimming icon Michael Phelps did it twice, capturing six golds at the 2004 Athens Games before setting the record with eight golds in Beijing four years later.

Phelps broke the mark held by Mark Spitz, who won seven golds at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Also winning six golds were East German swimmer Kristin Otto in 1988 and gymnast Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in 1992, when he represented the Unified Team that emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union.

. . .

After an Olympics with plenty of free time, Simone Manuel finally got back to racing Friday night.

Manuel competed for the first time since anchoring the United States to a relay bronze medal, shaking off a five-day layoff to post the 11th-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at 24.65 seconds.

The frenzied dash from one end of the pool to the other is the American swimmer's only individual event in Tokyo. She was among 16 swimmers advancing to Saturday's semifinals.

“It kind of felt like another first swim,” Manuel said. “First swims are always a little rocky. I'll kind of reset and get ready for tomorrow morning.”

After being diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel shockingly failed to qualify for the 100 freestyle — the event she won at the 2016 Rio Games to become the first Black American to capture an individual gold in swimming.

Manuel was the silver medalist in the 50 five years ago, but she'll have to overcome some tough competition to get back to the medal podium.

Australia's Emma McKeon, who won the 100 free during the morning session, set an Olympic record in the 50 heats at 24.02, eclipsing the mark set at the 2012 London Games by Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands.

The defending 50 champion, Denmark's Pernille Blume, was second fastest at 24.12, followed by Australia's Cate Campbell in 24.15.

“I think I always have a chance,” Manuel said. “If I'm diving in the water and I'm on the heat sheets, I still have opportunity to win the race. So I think it’s important that I continue to believe in myself.”

Manuel had not competed since Sunday, when the Americans earned bronze in the 4x100 free relay with her taking the final leg.

“It’s been awhile that I haven’t had such a jam-packed schedule,” she said. “But I’m just trying to rest as much as possible, continue to cheer on Team USA, but still focus on the races that I have, especially since they’re at the end of the meet.”

Caeleb Dressel has been busier of late.

After setting an Olympic record in the semifinals of the 100 butterfly during the morning session, he returned to the pool to post the top time in the preliminaries of the 50 free.

The American star touched in 21.32 to lead the field heading into Saturday’s semifinals.

He was followed by France’s Florent Manaudou, the silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games. Defending Olympic champion Anthony Ervin failed to qualify for the US team.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk posted the top time in the heats of the men’s 1,500 freestyle at 14 minutes, 45.99 seconds.

American Bobby Finke, the surprise winner of the 800 free, was next at 14:47.20, while defending Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy also advanced to the final with the fourth-fastest time, 14:49.17.

In the 4x100 medley relay heats, Canada was the top qualifier, followed by the US and Australia. On the men’s side, Italy led the way while the Americans barely slipped through to the final with only the seventh-fastest time.

The American men have never lost a medley relay they’ve entered at the Olympics. The US women are two-time defending champions in the event.

The finals for the 50 frees, medley relays and men’s 1,500 free will be held Sunday, the final day of swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.