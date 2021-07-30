Celtics take French guard Juhann Begarin with second-round pick in NBA draft

The Celtics on Thursday selected French guard Juhann Begarin with the 45th overall pick of the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5-inch guard does not turn 19 until next week and will most likely be a candidate to remain overseas for at least one more season. He most recently played for Paris Basketball in France’s LNB Pro B League.
Begarin is known for his defense and athleticism but he also has an inconsistent jump shot. In 39 games last season Begarin averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He made 45.6 percent of his shots and 35.2 percent of his 3-pointers.
It’s the second year in a row in which Boston used its second-round choice on an international prospect. Last year the Celtics took Israeli point guard Yam Madar 47th overall. Madar played in Israel this past season and is expected to join Boston’s summer league team in Las Vegas next month.
This was Brad Stevens’s first draft as the team’s president of basketball operations, but he did not have much to work with in the treasure chest. The Celtics’ traded their first-round pick, the 16th overall choice, to the Thunder in the Kemba Walker deal. It was the first draft since 2009 that the Celtics did not have a first-round pick.
Boston has not had great success in the international market in recent years. In 2016 the team selected French forward Guerschon Yabusele and Croatian center Ante Zizic in the first round. Both players are now out of the NBA.
