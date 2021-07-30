Celtics take French guard Juhann Begarin with second-round pick in NBA draft

The Celtics on Thursday selected French guard Juhann Begarin with the 45th overall pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard does not turn 19 until next week and will most likely be a candidate to remain overseas for at least one more season. He most recently played for Paris Basketball in France’s LNB Pro B League.

Begarin is known for his defense and athleticism but he also has an inconsistent jump shot. In 39 games last season Begarin averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He made 45.6 percent of his shots and 35.2 percent of his 3-pointers.